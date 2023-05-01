ITASCA -- With a cold, north wind blowing in from right field affecting both teams, the Mildred Lady Eagles offense rolled Saturday, scoring at least one run in every inning, as the Eagles defeated the Clifton Lady Cubs 13-3 on Saturday to sweep through the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Eagles got things rolling in the top of the first inning. Belle Moore singled on a line drive to center field. Mickyna Lindsey kept it going with a single on a line drive to right field but the Cubs were able to get an out when a good relay throw got to third base just before the sliding Moore, who tried to advance to third on the hit.
Kacey White kept it rolling with a single to left field. Parker Kittrell hit a pop fly to left field reaching on an error as the wind made things difficult for the fielder, scoring Lindsey. Marcella Bryan followed with another single to center field scoring White.
Clifton answered right back in the home half of the first when the Cubs hit back-to-back singles followed by a double by Wetegrove scoring both runners before the Eagles were able to end the threat.
The Eagles opened the top of the second inning when Audrey McMullen hit a pop fly to left field. McMullen advanced to third base on the error. Kami Owen followed with a ground ball, reaching first on an error that scored McMullen. Owen promptly stole second base and then scored when Moore doubled to center field. Moore came around to score on a single by White.
Mildred kept up the scoring in the third inning when Bryan singled to left field then advanced to third when Chloe Jock hit a sac bunt. Raley Hanna singled on a sharp hit ground ball to left field scoring Bryan.
The fourth inning saw the Eagles keep up the momentum when Lindsey and White hit back-to-back singles. Jock plated both runners later in the inning when she singled on a flyball to center field.
The fifth inning started much like the fourth when McMullen and Owen hit back-to-back singles to open the inning. Both runners scored when Lindsey doubled on a line drive to left field. White followed with a two-run home run to center field.
Mildred would finish its scoring in the top of the sixth. McMullen led off with a single then scored when Owen tripled to center field.
White had another outstanding game pitching six innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts while going four-for-four at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Lindsey went three-for-four with a double and two RBIs. Owen went two-for-five with a triple, a stolen base, and two RBIs. Moore went two-for-four with a double and an RBI.
Bryan went two-for-three with an RBI and a stolen base. McMullen went three-for-four with a double and a stolen base. Hanna went one-for-four with an RBI and a stolen base. Jock went one for three with two RBIs.
With the win, Mildred advances to play Troy in the Area round of the playoffs. Troy won District 19-3A going 12-2 in district play losing one game each to Lexington and Rogers and is one of the top teams in the state.
