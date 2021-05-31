The Rice Lady Bulldogs earned post-season honors on the District 18-3A All-District team.
Hannah Harwell, a senior who is a multi-sport athlete at Rice, was named to the 18-3A second-team, and junior Kelly Montgomery was also named to the second-team.
Sophomores Aiaya Martinez, Jacie Blake, Natalie Wicker and Jocelyn Roldan were all named to the Honorable Mention list from a Rice team that is building for the future with a lot of sophomore talent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.