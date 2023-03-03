RICE -- The Rice Lady Bulldogs hammered Wortham 19-4 in a four-inning Mercy-Rule game Tuesday.
It was a great team effort by the Rice Bulldogs, who scored 19 runs on 10 hits.
Sophomore Pitcher Cadence Van Cleave pitched four innings and struck out six while allowing one earned run.
Junior Morgan Campbell went 2-for-2 with a walk and drove in two runs, sophomore Emmy Brandenburg went 2-for-2 with a walk and had two RBIs and sophomore Alyssa Landeros went 2-for-3 and had three RBIs.
The Lady Bulldogs will be competing in the Keene Softball Tournament this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
