It has been an exceptional season for softball in the Golden Circle and it promises to be an even more exciting postseason.
Six of the eight softball teams in the GC have earned playoff berths and begin play this week.
Hubbard won a district title and will play Valley Mills in a one game bi-district playoff at 5:30 p.m. at Axtell, where they have installed a new turf field. This is 12th district championship team for Hubbard's legendary coach Mike Saucke his team's 23rd playoff appearance. If Hubbard wins Thursday it will be the 1th bi-district title for Saucke's teams, including the 2014 team that was the first at Hubbard to advance to the state tournament.
Frost and Dawson both won playoff berths in Class 2A as Dawson took second in the District 14-2A race and Frost finished third.
Dawson will play Valley Mills in a one game playoff at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Axtell and Frost will play Axtell in a one game playoff at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney.
Of course the best rivalry in the Golden Circle produced two playoff teams in the 3A bi-district round.
Blooming Grove, which had its best season in recent years, moves on to play West's powerhouse program at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Axtell (it's the second half of a doubleheader that begins with the Hubbard-Gholson game) while Mildred, which won the district title, edging Blooming Grove, has to wait to find out who and where and when ... Clifton is playing Whitney Monday in a one-game playoff to decide which team will claim the fourth seed in 17-3A. The winner faces Mildred at a time and site to be determined.
Kerens had the best season in the program's history and will open against Big Sandy in a best-of-three series in the 2A bi-district round.
