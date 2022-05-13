GRAND SALINE --- The opponents keep getting tougher in the playoffs -- but so does Kerens.
Jayson Engel's girls have driven their way to the Class 2A Region series, where they face a very talented team from Hawkins, but once again the LadyCats were more than ready, proving they can win big or come through in the clutch.
The LadyCats ace, freshman Rylee Spivey, was dominant, firing a 2-0 no-hitter in Game 1 Thursday night, striking out 16 in the biggest game of her career. Not only was Spivey on fire, but the LadyCats stepped up with one clutch hit after another to score two runs in the seventh.
Kenadee Lynch gets was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Leah Greene goes down 0-2 and then battles back and draws a walk.
Madison Brumit flies out the center field. Abbigail Holt goes down in the count 0-2 and then hits a single to center field scoring Lynch from second. Raygan Brooks hits a deep fly to center field and it was run down by the center fielder. Ella Engel gets a two-out RBI single to left field. In the bottom of the seventh, Spivey sets Hawkins down 1-2-3 on three strikeouts in a row.
