Rylee Spivey

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Rylee Spivey, seen here in an earlier game, went the distance, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 and walking one to lift Kerens to a 7-5 win over LaPoynor Friday. 

The Kerens LadyCats stayed unbeaten in the district race with a 7-5 win over LaPoynor Friday night as Rylee Spivey went the distance, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 and walking one to lift Kerens to a 6-0 record in district.

The LadyCats are now 17-5-1 and are ranked No. 10 in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 2A state poll.

Madison Brumit led the way Friday, going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in three runs, and Leah Greene had a big night, going 2-for-3 with a double, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Brooke Sikes went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI and Ella Engel went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs. Kerens 

