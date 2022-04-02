The Kerens LadyCats stayed unbeaten in the district race with a 7-5 win over LaPoynor Friday night as Rylee Spivey went the distance, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 and walking one to lift Kerens to a 6-0 record in district.
The LadyCats are now 17-5-1 and are ranked No. 10 in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 2A state poll.
Madison Brumit led the way Friday, going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in three runs, and Leah Greene had a big night, going 2-for-3 with a double, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Brooke Sikes went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI and Ella Engel went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs. Kerens
