Once again the players, coaches and softball teams in the Golden Circle played beyond expectations and soared on the diamond from Dawson, where new coach Josh Jones lifted the Lady Bulldogs to new heights, to Mildred where Principal Aaron Tidwell (a former coach) took over the team and watched his Lady Eagles continue their dominance and their excellence with another huge season, to Corsicana, where Coach Courtney Anderson turned the program around with a young team that included seven freshmen and led the Lady Tigers to the Class 5A playoffs.
GC Softball: The Golden Girls: Here's the 2023 All-Golden Circle Softball Team
The young ladies on the 2023 All-Golden Circle Softball team represent one of the most talented, dedicated and determined all-star teams featured in the Daily Sun.
Just look at Mildred's top players, Kasey White and Mickyna Lindsey, who lead a brilliant list of Superlative players.
White is this year's Krista Armstrong Player of the Year award winner and Lindsey is the Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Frost's Brynna Banks.
White had a monster season on the mound and at the plate, where she put up head-spinning numbers, batting ,540 with a .613 one-base percentage while belting a dozen doubles and a whopping 13 home runs and driving in 47 runs while scoring 45 more.
White was just as dominant on the mound, where she went 17-4 with a 2.17 ERA and struck out 135 batters in 115 innings to put the final touches to a remarkable four-year career at Mildred, where she helped lead the Lady Eagles to the playoffs every season. She was the District 18-3A MVP and she has committed to North Central Community College in Gainsville.
"Kasey was a team leader for us off and on the field," Coach Tidwell said. "She was a fierce competitor in the circle and a great hitter with lots of power."
Lindsey was also a big part of Mildred's success. She was the 18-3A Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .592 with a .627 on-base percentage and hitting 12 doubles, five triples and five home runs. She had 41 RBIs, scored 43 runs and stole a dozen bases. Lindsey has also committed to North Central Community College in Gainsville.
"Most grit in in a player I have ever coached, boys or girls," Tidwell said. "Tough as they come and an exceptional hitter who understands the mental side of hitting as well as the physical.''
Banks shares the Offensive Player of the Year with Lindsey after earning the District Offensive POY after a tremendous season. Banks hit .529 with a .595 OBP while posting huge numbers in slugging percentage (.838) with a1.433 OPS.
Corsicana's Triniti Tapley and Dawson's Jady Miller share the Heather Holland Pitcher of the Year award. Both were the heart of their teams and led their teams to turn-around seasons.
Tapley faced the toughest competition in the Golden Circle, playing in District 14-5A field of powerhouse teams from much larger schools.
If you're going to turn a program around, you have to start on the mound, and Tapley took over the role of dominant pitcher, leader and also hit .344 for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 133 batters and won big game after big game for one of the youngest teams anywhere.
Dawson Coach Jones said Miller was the heart of his team and a huge reason the Lady Bulldogs turned the program around this season. She won 14 games and struck out 140 batters and pitched in every big game for the Lady Dawgs.
Jayson Engel's Kerens LadyCats battled injuries but still had a big season making the playoffs again. One of the huge reasons was Olivia Holt, who is the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year.
Holt is a great defensive player and a terror at the plate, where she hit .530 with 44 hits this season. She had 20 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles, four triples and two homers and scored 38 runs while driving in 35 more. She finished the season with an impressive 1.452 OPS.
Rylee Spivey is another big reason Kerens reached the playoffs again. She does it all at Kerens and was a slam-dunk choice as the Golden Circle Versatile Player of the Year after hitting .508 with 13 doubles, scoring 20 runs and driving in 18 more, and finishing with a 1.361 OPS at the plate in a short season. Spivey was once again dominate on the mound, where she had a 1.68 ERA and struck out 97 batters in just 62 innings.
The Golden Circle Utility Player of the Year is Carli Cunningham, who was one of six freshmen at Blooming Grove, where Coach Johnna Smith's Lady Lions still reached the playoffs. The Lady Lions were not only incredibly young but they made the playoffs despite losing last season's Krista Armstrong Co-Player of the Year, Ava Eldridge, who shared the award with Corsicana's Brinly Burke, who had a big season at Navarro College this spring.
Cunningham made a huge impact in her freshman season on the Lady Lion diamond for a Blooming Grove team that was one of the youngest anywhere.
When you have that many freshmen everyone has to step up, and Cunningham not only stepped up, but ran all over the field.
Carli played shortstop, left field, center field and filled in as the catcher for the Lady Lions while giving Smith a brilliant leadoff hitter. She stole a dozen bases and scored 28 runs in a season where she could have been named the GC "Unselfish Player of the Year" as well.
"Carli has a lot of heart," Smith said. "She stepped up and played many positions, shortstop, left field. centerfield and catcher. She was willing to do whatever was necessary for the team."
Dawson's Callie Marberry and Kerens' Brooke Sikes share the Co-Catcher of the Year after having impact seasons for their teams behind and at the plate.
Marberry was a leader for Dawson as a top defensive player and a big bat at the plate, where she finished the season with seven doubles, two homers and 33 RBIs with an impressive .993 OPS.
Sikes, just a sophomore, had a monster season for the LadyCats, hitting .466 with 41 hits, scoring 33 runs and driving in 29 more and finishing the season with a 1.275 OPS.
Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge was the GC Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and the Krista Armstrong Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore, and the sky was the limit for Ava this spring. But unfortunately, a season-ending injury in basketball cost her a chance to play softball as a junior this spring.
Still, she earned a superlative on the 2023 All-Golden Circle Team as the Leadership Player of the Year without throwing a pitch or swinging a bat. Ava is simply a born leader. Ask BG's volleyball coach or girls basketball coach, who watched the softball star lead their teams with character, confidence and an unselfish passion for the game and her teammates.
Ava showed up at practice and was in the dugout for every game this spring, helping the Lady Lion young team, especially the pitchers, including freshman ace Rileigh O'Dell, who had a remarkable season on the mound and is one of the All-Golden Circle Newcomers of the Year. Ava was the clear and undeniable choice for the Leadership Player of the Year honor.
"It was very unfortunate not to have Ava on the field this year," Coach Smith said. "She stepped up in a big way by staying positive for her team and being encouraging to everyone. Her leadership was felt even when her role changed. She took on the role of helping our freshman pitcher, Rileigh O'Dell, and anywhere else she was needed."
Corsicana's Courtney Anderson is the 2023 Golden Circle Softball Coach of the Year.
Anderson is one of the most knowledgeable and arguably the most energetic softball coaches anywhere, and was an easy choice to be named Coach of the Year after leading her young Lady Tiger team to the playoffs.
The Lady Tigers not only had seven freshmen on the roster but six started, including three Newcomers of the Year.
No one gave Corsicana a chance to reach the playoffs but Anderson's kids just kept the faith and kept hustling and improving for a coach with one speed who constantly coaches and encourages her kids with her own brand of non-stop enthusiasm.
After a big upset early in the season, Anderson said "It was just a bunch of freshmen getting after it."
No one "gets after it" like Anderson. Just ask her players ...
Here is a list of Superlatives, the First-Team and Newcomers of the Year.
Superlatives
Courtney Anderson, Corsicana -- Coach of the Year
Kacey White, Mildred -- Krista Armstrong MVP Award
Ava Eldridge, Blooming Grove -- Leadership Player of the Year
Triniti Tapley, Corsicana -- Co-Heather Holland Pitcher of the Year Award
Jady Miller, Dawson -- Co-Heather Holland Pitcher of the Year award
Mickyna Lindsey, Mildred -- Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Brynna Banks, Frost -- Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Olivia Holt, Kerens -- Defensive Player of the Year
Rylee Spivey, Kerens -- Versatile Player of the Year
Callie Marberry, Dawson -- Co-Catcher of the Year
Brooke Sikes, Kerens -- Co-Catcher of the Year
Carli Cunningham, Blooming Grove -- Utility Player of the Year
First-Team
Kaylee Tidwell, Corsicana,
Jesse Pryor, Corsicana
Marcella Bryan, Mildred, Infield
Parker Kittrell, Mildred, Infield
Kami Owen, Mildred, Outfield
Audrey Grant, Blooming Grove, Infield
Brooke McGraw. Blooming Grove, Outfield
Janey McGraw, Blooming Grove, Infield
Kaylee Payne, Dawson, Infield
Ashlyn Matthews, Dawson, Outfielder
Madeline Lee, Frost, Pitcher
Lexi Banks, Frost, Infield
Blair Blue, Kerens,
Ella Engel, Kerens
Madison Brumit, Kerens
Raygan Brooks, Kerens
Cadence Vancleave, Rice, Infield
Chloe Perry, Rice, Outfield
Newcomers of the Year
Jill Guilliams, Corsicana
Paige Cates, Corsicana
Abby Zuniga, Corsicana
Tatum Hill, Dawson
Kayla Gonzalez, Kerens
