Corsicana ace Marleigh Tidwell shut down Joshua on the mound and drove in a run to lead the Lady Tigers to 4-1 victory in a key District 14-5A game on the road Friday.
Tidwell was brilliant and the Lady Tiger defense was flawless as Tidwell went the seven-inning distance and stopped Joshua on just three hits while striking out seven.
She also had an RBI single in the first to get the Lady Tigers on the board. Courtney Anderson's kids put up a three-spot in the fourth and pitching and defense did the rest as the Lady Tigers won what Anderson called "A huge win."
Gabby James went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate and scored after hitting a double in the three-run fourth as Kendall Dill drove in a run and Alyssa Wood came through with a big two-run single.
The Lady Tigers are now 3-1 in District 14-5A play and play Ennis at home Tuesday night.
