Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ellis and central Navarro Counties through 145 AM CDT... At 108 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bardwell, or 10 miles southwest of Ennis, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Waxahachie, Corsicana, Ennis, Palmer, Italy, Blooming Grove, Bardwell, Angus, Alma, Barry, Navarro, Bardwell Lake, Lake Halbert, Navarro Mills Lake, Richland-Chambers Reservoir, Rice, Garrett, Frost, Retreat and Oak Valley. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 223 and 259. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central and north central Texas. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH