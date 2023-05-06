AXTELL --The Mildred Lady Eagle softball season came to a close on Saturday night in Axtell as they were swept by the Troy Trojanettes in two outstanding games. Both teams battled back and forth all afternoon with Troy eking out a 1-0 victory on a walk-off in the first game and a Mildred rally coming up short as Troy held onto a 8-5 victory to seal the series.
Game 1 started Friday night but was delayed in the third inning by lightning to continue on Saturday. The teams were deadlocked with no runs a piece when the game was postponed.
Both teams picked up where they left off when they started back on Saturday with both pitchers dominant. With the game looking like it would be heading to extra innings, Drea Quintero led off the inning with a groundball up the middle. Austin Mensch would take over as a courtesy runner for Quintero. An error on a bunt would move Mensch to third base and Kylee Goad would single to right field scoring Mensch and taking the game for Troy.
Eagle ace Kacey White was outstanding scattering six hits over six innings with six strikeouts. Izzy Garcia for Troy matched White, pitching the complete game shutout, giving up five hits over seven innings with ten strikeouts.
The second game picked up where the first one left off with White and Garcia dominating early. Mildred broke through with their first run in the second inning. Marcella Bryan led off the inning with a single.
After a strikeout, Raley Hanna would advance Bryan to second base after hitting a sac bunt to third base. Audrey McMullen would follow with a double on a slicing line drive down the third base line, scoring Bryan from second base.
Troy came right back in the top of the third inning when Garcia hit a wind-assisted home run that just cleared the right field fence to tie the game.
The Eagles went back ahead in the home half of the inning with Belle Moore leading off on a single followed by Mickyna Lindsey hammering a two-run home run to left field, but the Eagles were unable to get any more runs across in the inning.
The wheels fell off for the Eagles in the top of the fourth inning as Troy scored six runs in the frame including hitting two home runs followed by another run in the top of the fifth inning.
Give credit to the Eagles as they kept fighting back scoring another two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with Moore leading off the inning with a walk. Lindsey followed with her second homerun on a line drive that cleared the centerfield wall.
The Eagles would continue to threaten with White singling to right, Kittrell followed with a fielder’s choice to make it to first base. Bryan followed with a ball, then Chloe Jock singled to load the bases. Garcia was then able to induce back-to-back groundouts to escape the jam.
The Eagles would threaten again in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kittrell opened the inning with a double, but the Eagles were unable to get her home, unable to complete the comeback, ending the game and season for the Eagles'.
Give the Eagles credit as they continued to battle against a very good Troy team that is one of the best in the state and currently owns a 36-2-1 record. The season ends for the Eagles, but they can hold their heads high.
They were dominant for much of the season, making it two rounds deep in the playoffs before falling to a team that expects to play for the state title. White battled through both games and kept the Eagles in a position to win.
Lindsey had an outstanding game with two home runs and four RBIs that capped an outstanding season. The Eagles finish with a 23-9-1 record overall in coach Tidwell’s first season at the helm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.