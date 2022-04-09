BLOOMING GROVE -- Lauren Wilcoxen, freshman. Lauren Wilcoxen, catcher. Lauren Wilcoxen, clutch hitter. Lauren Wilcoxen, game-changer.
You can say all that and more about Blooming Grove's hard-nose catcher, just a freshman. She's in the middle of a heated race for the district title -- just a freshman, doing what she can do to help.
And there she was Friday night, making an impact again with one swing of the bat. The Grove Girls were down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth in a game they had to have when Wilcoxen lifted a fly ball into the night and lifted Blooming Grove right off its collective feet.
Wilcoxen's blast (or blast off, depending on how you feel about BG's Lady Lions) not only knotted the score at 5-5, but it ignited the Grove Girls, who rallied for a five-run inning to take over a tense, tight game of nerves and turn it into one of this season's most memorable victories.
The Lady Lions won 9-5 Friday against a Palmer team that gave them everything they wanted and more, and now it's on to Mildred for the game everyone in the District 18-3A race has been waiting for -- a game that could very well crown the district champ.
Both Blooming Grove and Mildred have been waiting for Round 2 since Mildred knocked off BG 1-0 in an eight-inning in the Grove last month. Now they play in Mildred, where the Lady Eagles are tough to beat.
The showdown was scheduled for Tuesday, but the game was moved to a 5:30 p.m. start on Monday night because of fear of storming weather. Both teams are 9-1 with four games left in the district schedule. Mildred had a one-game lead because of the 1-0 win in Blooming Grove, but the Lady Eagles were upset by Eustace Friday and BG came back to beat Palmer and forge the tie for first.
So now they're deadlocked at the top of the district and Monday's winner will have a one-game lead with three left. If you want a seat at Mildred's Jacky Coker Complex get there early. It's going to be packed.
The last time around both pitchers were brilliant as Mildred's ace, Kacey White, held BG scoreless while striking out 13 over eight innings and BG's ace, Ava Eldridge, struck out 14 and did not allow an earned run in the extra-inning loss.
The Lady Lions didn't know Mildred lost Friday until after the Palmer game, and had all the pressure in the world on them when they fell behind Palmer. But Wilcoxen came through with her big homer -- her fifth of the season -- and Kinley Skains, the senior leader for the Lady Lions, ripped an RBI triple to give BG a 6-5 lead.
Several players came through for the Grove. The top of the order -- Skains, Audrey Grant and Eldridge -- scored six runs as all three players scored twice in a game where all the runs counted for so much more.
Skains had two hits and drove in a run and Grant had an RBI single. BG's cleanup hitter, Mason Williams, came through with a big two-run single as the foursome set the tone for Blooming Grove. Brooke McGraw, who just missed hitting a home run against Mildred in the first meeting with a drive that landed about four inches foul, had two hits Friday and drove in a run.
And Wilcoxen delivered the big blast to help bring BG back.
"Palmer's a good team and played a real good game against us," Blooming Grove coach Joanna Smith said. "We got down but we didn't stay down. I'm really proud of the way we played and proud of the way we came back in the game."
Eldridge went the distance again and struck out 14 against Palmer, which gave the sophomore ace 31 Ks for the week. She struck out a career-high 17 against Malakoff on Tuesday and now has 229 Ks in 104 innings.
It should be another classic pitching duel Monday night in Mildred between White and Eldridge.
Get there early ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.