KERENS -- Jayson Engel's Kerens LadyCat softball players, who have turned into a powerhouse, landed eight players, including six underclassmen, on the 20-2A All-District team.
Olivia Holt, a junior, was named the Defensive MVP, and seven players earned First- and Second-team honors.
Rylee Spivey, a sophomore pitcher, Ella Engel, a junior, Blair Blue, a sophomore, Emma Combs, a senior, and Raygan Brooks, a senior, all made the First-Team.
Freshman Kayla Gonzales and sophomore Sarah Massey were named to the 20-2A All-District Second-Team.
