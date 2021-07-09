A full year of high school sports produced unforgettable memories and a giant step back to normal for Golden Circle athletes who roared back this year after seeing their 2020 seasons abruptly end because of the COVID-19 virus.
You can bet every high school athlete in the Golden Circle cherished 2021, and maybe none more than Alexius McAdams and Hunter Autrey, who had dreams crushed in 2020 only to come back stronger than ever.
McAdams and Autrey are the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas GC Athletes of the Year.
They are a rare pair for many reasons. McAdams, an incredibly talented and versatile young lady from Kerens, repeats after being named the Female Athlete of the Year as a junior, a somewhat unique distinction. It has been been done before, but not that often, and in McAdams' case, winning the award in back to-back years was a slam dunk decision.
Autrey is a rare winner of the award because the award almost never goes to a one sport athlete, but in Hunter's case he simply rose to every occasion and proved to be not only a leader on and off the field and a tremendous bat at the plate, but one of the best high school baseball players in Texas, and one of the best to ever play for Corsicana's powerhouse Tigers.
McAdams has led Kerens in volleyball, basketball and track & field every year and came back this spring after losing the chance to go back to the state track & field meet as a junior.
McAdams finished eighth in the 2A state meet as a freshman in the high jump and finished third in the state as a sophomore, but was denied the chance when spring sports were canceled in 2020.
"That was her goal," said Kerens girls basketball coach and girls track & field coach Denise Lincoln. "Getting to state for her this year was all about heart. That's what got her to state. She was determined to go to state all four years, and it was heartbreaking when she couldn't go as a junior. This year was about her heart and her passion."
McAdams not only reached the state meet, but only one girl -- the state champ -- had a better high jump. McAdams landed in a five way tie for second-place, clearing a season-best 5-4 mark. She took sixth because of the tiebreaker rule. But making an almost unheard of appearance at state every year speaks volumes.
"That was my goal my freshman year, to go to state all four years," McAdams said. "After not getting the chance last year I just had to make it back to state this year.''
That's how McAdams approaches everything.
"Whatever she does she wants to be the best," Lincoln said. "She started late in athletics, and didn't play any sports until seventh grade, but she has come so far from seventh grade until now because she works so hard and has so much drive. When she does something she wants to be perfect. That's her passion."
McAdams has made her point for four years at Kerens, where she been a star in volleyball, basketball and track.
"Literally, if I do something I want to be the best at it," she said. "I have no option but to be the best. I really don't have a favorite sport. It's really the same with each sport -- I have a love-hate relationship with every sport. There are parts to each I hate, but I love all of them."
McAdams is going to Trinity Valley Community College on a volleyball scholarship to play for one of the top JUCO programs in the nation.
Alexius has was been the district's Blocker of the Year and the Golden Circle's Blocker of the Year/Defensive Player of the Year her sophomore and junior seasons, and was the Golden Circle Player of the Year as a senior and a first-team All-State volleyball player.
She dominated at the net and helped lead Kerens to a 20-5 record as a senior. She was simply amazing at times and finished the season with 353 kills and a remarkable 165 blocks.
"Where do you begin with Alexius," said Kerens volleyball coach Aaron Kinney. "She has caused many head-scratching moments. This kid has been through it all and just kept working hard.
"Many times I had to find ways to make her go and when we did, boy did she go! She faced the front line defender from most teams and we leaned on her more defensively this year and asked her to get big blocks at big moments and she came through.
"I knew if she did things right offensively that there weren't many people who would slow her down," he said.
They didn't.
Lincoln has relied on McAdams on the basketball court for four years and watched a young freshman who was a key member of the team off the bench emerge as the top defensive player in the district and in the Golden Circle, where she is a two-time Blocker/Defensive Player of the Year.
McAdams said she was surprised when Lincoln told her she was once again the GC Female Athlete of the Year.
"When coach Lincoln told me I won it again I was shocked," she said. "I felt super honored. I was super proud. All the hard work paid off."
Like McAdams, Hunter Autrey had his dream taken away from him in 2020 when the Tigers' season ended in March. The team had marched to the 2019 state tournament, becoming the first Tiger baseball team to reach state since 1958. They were eager to get back to state when their season ended.
Hunter, the son of Tiger coach Heath Autrey, was a sophomore on the 2019 team, leading the Tigers in run production -- something he did all three years -- even in 2020 when he drove in 13 runs in the 12-game season.
He has had an incredible career and topped it off with a spectacular senior season. He was the District 14-5A MVP and the only first baseman in Texas to be named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5A Elite All-State team.
He appeared in the THSBCA North Texas All-Star game at the University of Texas at Arlington and in the prestigious THSBCA All-Star game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock this spring. Last week he was named to the Dallas Morning News' all-area team as the top first baseman in the Metroplex.
He was a huge reason the 2019 Tigers reached the Class 5A state tournament. As a senior he helped lead the Tigers to the District 14-5A title in one of (if not the) most competitive baseball districts in the state, and then led Corsicana to a run in the playoffs that just fell short of anther trip to the state tournament as the Tigers marched to the 5A Region II championship series this spring.
Autrey finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.
He recently accepted a baseball scholarship from Sam Houston State.
"I'm so proud of him," said coach Autrey. "I'm proud of him for a lot of reasons, and especially for the work he has put in to become the player he has become. He takes 1,000 swings every week in the batting cage. That's what people don't see. We've had a lot of great players come through here. As a coach I would say he is one of the top four hitters we have had here in the last 10 years.
"He's been my right-hand man my whole life," he said. "Coaching your kid is a blessing and a curse. I can't even explain it. I ma so proud of him."
Hunter wasn't just the biggest bat in the lineup, he was the ultimate leader of a team that just missed getting to state. Before the season started Hunter and Kolby Kinkade, a four-year starter and GC and district Pitcher of the Year this season, got together and decided they had to lead the team off the field as well as on the field.
"Kolby and I were the two seniors left from the 2019 team so from time to time we would get with the players and have random talks to the team," Hunter said. "We knew we would have to make sure everyone was engaged.
"All the young players on this year's team are going to have to become leaders next year," he said. "I remember after we lost to Ennis late in the season. We were missing two starters and there was a chance we might not make the playoffs. After the 7-0 loss to Ennis we talked to everyone about stepping up and even if you are filling in for someone you have to be your best."
The Tigers bounced back from the loss to Ennis and didn't lose again until after they had won the district title and reached the second round of the playoffs and then they marched to the Region II Semifinals.
Hunter is not only one of the most disciplined high school hitters in Texas, he is an amazing hitter in the clutch. He proved that in 2019 when he drove in the winning run to beat Midlothian in the Region II title series that sent the Tigers to the state semifinals.
"That's the best memory of my career," he said this week. The best memory of 2021? That's easy. Every Tiger fan remembers Hunter's walk-off homer at Price Field that beat Midlothian in a crucial district showdown.
"Yeah, that's my best memory of this season," Hunter said. "That was a big game. That was awesome. I grew up with half of that (Midlothian) team and know those guys and are friends with them. It was awesome."
Coach Autrey said one of the best moments for him was at the end of the district season - an incredibly fierce and competitive season.
"After the district season was over the coach from Cleburne and the coach from Midlothian both told me how proud of Hunter they were." he said. "That meant a lot. I couldn't be prouder of him."
