Daily Sun photo/Michael Kormos

Corsicana's Hunter Autrey (left) and Kerens' Alexius McAdams are the 2021 Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Golden Circle Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Autrey is one of the best high school baseball players in Texas and one of the top players to ever play for the Tigers' powerhouse baseball program. He led the Tigers in run production for three years, and was a huge reason the 2019 Tigers reached the state semifinals, making their first trip to state since 1958. There was no state tournament in 2020, but Autrey came back and had a spectacular season as a senior to lead the Tigers to a strong run at state as they marched to the 5A Region II semifinals. He was the District 14-5A MVP and the Golden Circle MVP, and was selected to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's 5A Elite All-State team as the top 5A first baseman in the Texas. He was recently named to the Dallas Morning News' All-Area team as the top first baseman in the Metroplex. He was chosen to play in the THSBCA's North Texas All-Star Game at UT-Arlington, and the prestigious THSBCA All-Star Game at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. He recently signed with Sam Houston State University.

McAdams is a versatile and multi-talented three-sport athlete from Kerens who is a back-to-back GC Female Athlete of the Year. She was the GC Volleyball Player of the Year and a first-team All-State volleyball player in the fall, the GC Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year in the winter and she made her third trip to the 2A state track & field meet in the high jump this spring in Austin, where she cleared a season best 5-feet, four inches. Only one girl -- the state champ -- had a better performance in the 2A high meet. The only reason McAdams didn't make four consecutive trips to the state meet is because the 2020 state meet was canceled because all spring sports were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. She signed with Trinity Valley Community College, one of the top JUCO volleyball programs in the nation.