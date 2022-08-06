Every year the Golden Circle produces a long list of fine athletes who shine on and off the field, versatile and talented youngsters who win athletic and academic awards during the high school sport seasons.
There was an especially strong group in 2021-2022 and that's why the Daily Sun chose three outstanding seniors to share the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Golden Circle Athletes of the Year awards.
Mildred's Cody Hayes was named the Golden Circle Male Athlete of the Year and Kerens' Kenadee Lynch and Frost's Kyra Cerda share the GC Co-Female Athlete of the Year.
Hayes, Lynch and Cerda were all incredibly versatile and had outstanding and memorable seasons in multiple sports and all three were leaders on the field and in the classroom.
Hayes did it all to lead Mildred to one of its best all-around sports seasons in years. If it seemed like he was everywhere at once, it's because he was.
Hayes, a four-year All-Golden Circle football player, was a clear choice for the GC Iron Man Award, given to the top two-way football player. Hayes has been a star at Mildred since the day he showed up as a freshman. He topped off his football career with a huge season at receiver and in the secondary, where he was always Johnny on the spot making big plays on defense and coming up with huge, clutch receptions for the Eagles.
Before you could say "jump ball" Hayes was out of his shoulder pads and running a fast break for the boys basketball team at Mildred, where his name became synonymous with "Double-Double."
Hayes was the heart and soul of the Eagles, averaging 20 points a game and 10 rebounds a night. He finished the season with 15 double-doubles. He was a District 18-3A first-team selection and was named Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball Player of the Week in January based on voting on the internet as he gained more votes than the other six players in Texas nominated for the award.
Hayes was an easy choice after his performance against Groesbeck when he scored 27 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, made six steals and handed out two assists to lead Mildred to a dramatic 46-41 comeback.
Cody simply did it all for the Eagles and as one GC coach pointed out, "Hayes has the highest basketball IQ in the Golden Circle."
Hayes took home All-District honors and was named the GC Co-Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, sharing it with Hubbard's sensational sophomore Kendon Johnson.
But that's only part of the Cody Hayes story. He grabbed his glove and took over at shortstop this spring for the Eagles, who had an inspiring run to the district title, winning their final nine games to win their first district title since they were co-champs in 2016 and the first outright title at Mildred since 2008. He accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Ranger College.
Hayes made another District 18-3A first-team, sweeping all three big sports in the district, and he took home another GC superlative in baseball.
Cody was a Gold Glove at short, making big play after big play in the field, and even better at the plate, where he hit .407 and stole 20 bases to lead the Eagles in both categories. He also pitched and went 2-0, but his greatest value was as a leader and he was named the GC Leadership Player of the Year.
"The thing about Cody is he's a great player, but people don't see all the other things he does," Mildred baseball coach Stayton Thomas said. "They don't see the extra work he does or how hard he works or the way he led our team all year. He's just a great kid.''
Kenadee Lynch has been around sports all her life. She's the daughter of Kristen Lynch, Kerens' legendary volleyball coach who started the program at Kerens long before she moved from sports to Kerens' administration, where she is an Associate Principal.
Kenadee never played volleyball for her mother, but she helped make some other coaches look smart with her no-quit drive and talent on the courts and softball diamond at Kerens, where she carved out a brilliant career.
Kenadee is a four-year starter in volleyball and softball and played basketball for three seasons before sitting out the 21-22 season with an ankle injury. Still, she played in one game (against Frost) when Kerens was short of players, volunteering to play to help the team. She played in pain that night, but that game says volumes about her heart and drive and her unselfish character.
When Kenadee is healthy, she is a monster at the plate where she helped lead the LadyCats to their best season ever this spring, and a whirlwind on the volleyball court, where she was the GC and district Setter of the Year as a junior when she had a mind-blowing 674 assists.
Lynch picked up the District 6th Man award as a sophomore and was an All-District basketball player as a junior.
She was a three-year all-district volleyball player and district Utility Player of the Year as a junior as well as the GC Most Versatile Player of the Year as a junior. She made the district All-Academic team every year.
She leaves Kerens as one of the best (if not the best) softball players in the program's history. She was the district and Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and just got better and better.
The Texas Sports Writers named Kenadee to it's Class 2A All-State team when she was a junior as a Utility Player. The 2022 All-State team has not been released.
She had a remarkable double-double in softball as a junior when she was named the district Offensive Player of the Year and the Golden Circle Pitcher of the Year as a junior.
She returned to the diamond as a senior this spring and destroyed opponents' pitching and was a big reason Kerens had its best year ever, winning 28 games and its first district title and making a deep run in the playoffs.
Kenadee hammered the ball all spring, not only hitting a lofty .466. but hitting with power. She belted five homers and had 25 extra base hits. She finished with 48 hits, 45 runs while driving in 49 runs in 38 games. She had a .528 on-base percentage, a .864 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.392 OPS.
She was the district MVP and the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-State All-Academic team. Kenadee also was named to the FCA Victory Bowl All-Star Game.
Frost's Kyra Cerda is the epitome of versatility and it seems like she has been competing in everything for years for the Lady Polar Bears and now moves on to Arlington Baptist to play collegiate volleyball.
