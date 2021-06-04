A long list of Golden Circle athletes will be headed to Waco next week to compete in the annual Fellowship Of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl week, which ends on Friday and Saturday with a slate of All-Star games, including the annual Victory Bowl Football Game on Saturday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Victory Bowl All-Star games in baseball and softball will be played Friday at Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton. The All-Star Volleyball game will be played at University High School in Waco on Saturday and the FCA Victory Bowl Football game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
High school seniors from 12 counties and 100 high schools are chosen for the games and cheerleaders are also chosen. Skylar Cummings from Hubbard High School will be on the cheerleading squad for the Red team and Rice's Brianna Sharp will be on the cheerleading squad for the Blue team.
Twelve football players from the Golden Circle have been selected to play in the Victory Bowl and Rice defensive coordinator Michael Scott will be an assistant coach for the Blue team.
Corsicana's Grant Harrison, Kerens' Jaylene Cumby and Jason Burleson, Mildred's Daniel Ayers and Logan Hancock, Rice's Kobe Jessie, Daniel Cleveland and Josiah Morris, and Blooming Grove's Jackson Hoover have all been chosen to play for the Blue team.
Dawson's Body Martinez, and Levi Elkins, and Hubbard's Sebastian Olvera have been chosen to play for the Red team in the Victory Bowl.
Corsicana's Iriadna Sifuentes has been chosen to play for the Blue volleyball team, and Blooming Grove's Alex Fisher and Kerens' Aniya Lawrence have been chosen to play for the Blue softball team. Blooming Grove softball coach Keith Ryno was chosen as the head coach for the Blue softball team.
Blooming Grove's Justus Revill and Matthew Beacom were chosen to play for the Blue baseball team along with Kerens' Cody Crawford and Rice's Kenny Brown. Hubbard's Blaine Cornelius was chosen to play for the Red baseball team.
