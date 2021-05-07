This is one of the busiest weekends of the year for Golden Circle athletes as the baseball and softball playoffs are here as well as the UIL state track & field meet in Austin.
Kerens is sending two outstanding athletes to the Class 2A state track & field meet meet as Alexius McAdams is competing in the girls high jump final for the third time. There was no track & field season last year due to the pandemic, but McAdams qualified for state every year during her high school career.
Kerens is also sending Jered Brackens to state. Brackens won the 2A boys Region title in the 100 and in the 200 to earn berths in the finals.
Hubbard is sending Jenna Lee Morris and MJ Ryman to the 1A state meet in Austin on Saturday. Morris, one of the most versatile and talented young ladies in the Golden Circle, will compete in the triple jump and Ryman, a talented distance runner who went to state in cross country and won first-place in the pole vault at the Region Meet, will compete in the pole vault finals Saturday.
Corsicana's Tigers lead a group of baseball teams in the opening round of the playoffs this weekend. The Tigers (22-8) open a best of three series against Forney in the 5A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Tillery Field (2500 Memorial Blvd. Mesquite). They play Game 2 at noon Saturday at Price Field, and nd if a third game is needed they will play at 7 p.m. Monday back at Tillery Field.
Blooming Grove's Lions, who have had a sensational season, face Lorena in the first round (bi-district) round of the playoffs at Waxahachie High School in the best-of-three series. Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday with Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday. If Game 3 is needed it will be played after Game 2.
Hubbard's Jags played Blum at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1A baseball playoffs and Hubbard's Lady Jags play Ector at Emory Rains at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1A Area Round of the playoffs.
The Kerens LadyCats play Como-Pickton in a one-game playoff in the 2A Area Round at 6 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse.
