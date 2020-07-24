Two Kerens graduates -- Daniel Fernandez and Cesar Solis -- recently signed letters of intent, accepting athletic scholarships.
Fernandez signed and accepted a football scholarship to Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, where he will play running back and outside linebacker. Fernandez was a key member of the Kerens football team, and was a two-way starter.
Solis also recently signed, accepting a soccer scholarship from Midwestern State in Wichita Falls. Kerens does not have a soccer team, but Solis has played soccer for league and club teams since he was a youngster, and played for Dallas Texans Academy, a developmental soccer academy, while he attended Kerens High School.
Solis was a multi-star athlete at Kerens, where he and played baseball and football and also ran for the cross country team and the track team.
