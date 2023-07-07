She was a leader on offense and defense and a true leader on and off the court for a team that made history at Rice, winning 28 games and making an historic run in the playoffs to the Class 3A Region III title game, where Rice just fell short to defending state champ and No. 1-ranked Fairfield, a step away from the state tournament. It was the best basketball playoff performance (boys or girls) in the Golden Circle since the 2014 Kerens LadyCats marched all the way to the state title game.
GC Sports: Rice's Saniya Burks, Corsicana's Adrian Baston are CNB&T Athletes of the Year
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
Several Golden Circle athletes had outstanding -- and even remarkable -- years in 2023, but two soared beyond a talented field of hard-working, exceptional athletes and are the Golden Circle Community National Bank & Trust of Texas 2023 GC Athletes of The Year.
Rice's Saniya Burks, who arguably had the best season in the history of Golden Circle girls basketball, and Corsicana's Adrian Baston, an elusive now-you-see-me-now-you don't quarterback who led the Tigers in the fall and simply busted out during baseball season with one of the best seasons any high school player has ever had as a leadoff man, are the 2023 Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
Amazingly, both are juniors -- a rare couple in the history of this award, which is the highest honor in Golden Circle sports each year.
Saniya Burks -- ALL-AMERICAN
Burks, who has dominated the volleyball court for three seasons, was nothing short of phenomenal in 2023 on the basketball court, where she rewrote the book for girls basketball in this part of Texas and set a new standard for Golden Circle Basketball.
Saniya was named the Golden Circle Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third consecutive season with the most dynamic performance ever in the Golden Circle.
Saniya led all of Texas girls' basketball in scoring and was in the Top 10 scorers in the nation. She was a Max Preps All-American, a Class 3A All-State player, and she won her third consecutive 18-3A Player of the Year award and her second straight Kiwanis Classic MVP award.
She averaged 33.3 points a game this season, scoring more than 1,000 points this year and clearing the 2,500-point mark for her three-year career.
Saniya was at her best in the biggest games. If you count the District 18-3A title game against Malakoff, Saniya scored 235 points in six post-season showdowns, including some head-shaking performances -- averaging 39.1 points a game while being double and triple teamed (and at times swarmed by as many as five defenders) against a brutal lineup of teams in the biggest moments of the season.
She never failed, rising higher and higher throughout the playoffs -- even in Rice's final game, a four-point loss to Fairfield in which Saniya led a furious second half comeback, not only outscoring every player on the court but scoring more second half points than the entire Fairfield team.
Adrian Baston -- The ultimate Triple Threat
Baston, like Burks, is one of those fearless competitors who never cared about the odds he faced or the size and resumes of the teams his Tigers faced on the football field. In his two years as the Tiger quarterback that included a short season due to an injury, Baston made head-shaking play after play at quarterback where former Tiger coach Hal Wasson often said: "He makes something out of nothing."
Along the way Baston set a record that may never be broken, becoming the only quarterback in the long history of Tiger football to rush for five touchdowns in one game. He finished his sophomore season as the district and Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year and his junior season as an All-District player and the Golden Circle First-Team Quarterback.
But his first love is baseball, where he has already committed to McLennan Junior College in Waco, one of the top JUCO programs in the nation and the 2021 National Champs. He still has a season left on the Tiger diamond and has a chance to sign with a Division I school or possibly get drafted in the MLB draft next summer.
Adrian had a monster year for the Tigers in 2023 and was named the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year after putting on a clinic for leadoff hitters everywhere.
Baston ran down everything in the outfield and was almost impossible to catch while running the bases, where he stole 18 of 19 bags (and he might have been safe on a bang-bang play that cost him perfection) and set the tone for Corsicana Coach Heath Autrey's fast-paced and disciplined brand of baseball, scoring 43 runs in 34 games to help lead the Tigers in another playoff run.
Baston not only set the table for Corsicana, he crushed it for opponents, hitting .465 with a .579 on-base percentage. He finished with a team-leading 1.307 OPS and a mind-boggling .727 slugging percentage for a leadoff hitter. He finished the season with 17 extra base hits and gave a new meaning to the term "Triple Threat" ripping nine triples in the short season.
Both Burks and Baston left their mark on the 2023 season, and will be back for more in 2024 ...
