HUBBARD -- Someone call Ripleys!
Saniya Burks' incredible and often head-shaking season continued Friday night on Hubbard's neutral court, where once again she lifted Rice past Teague, 57-51, and into the Region Quarterfinals with an almost unheard of performance.
Saniya (yes, she's on a first-name basis in Rice and in parts of Navarro County) leads Texas high school girls basketball in scoring and has been in the top 10 in the nation all season.
Then came Friday's game.
Rice scored 27 points in the first quarter to take a 13-point lead and then hung on against a tough and talented Teague team the rest of the night.
The Lady Lions, who had lost to Rice three times this season and had fallen to Rice in the Kiwanis Classic title game two years in a row, coming up short on KK Davis's buzzer beater a year ago and losing in a 53-33 romp in December, came storming back full of revenge.
Teague led 41-40, and had the momentum and Saniya on the bench in foul trouble to start the fourth, but left Hubbard broken hearted after Saniya's memorable fourth.
After sitting out most of the third, Saniya stepped back on the court to start the fourth with four fouls, hearing a final word from her father, Rice coach Antonio Burks, who simply said, "Be careful."
The court had turned into a mine field, where one wrong step would have ended Saniya's night and possibly the Lady Dawgs' season -- the best ever at Rice.
With enough pressure to make an NBA player choke, Saniya tip-toed through the fourth, somehow running the offense and leading Rice's defense without fouling out.
She didn't score five points in the fourth, or 10 points, or even 15. Nope, Saniya scored 17 points -- every single point for the Lady Dawgs who won their 12th in a row to advance to the Region Quarterfinals, a place they had never been.
This wasn't about scoring points, or just beating a fierce rival, it wasn't about Saniya, but about Rice, the school, the town, the program, the team and more. And that's the short list of what Saniya carried on her slender back into the fourth quarter.
After all, this was the best girls basketball team in Rice history, playing in front of a packed house -- loud-and-wild enough to be heard in Waco. That's an exaggeration, but what Saniya did in the final eight minutes of the game wasn't.
It just looked and felt like it.
Has anyone scored every point in the fourth quarter of a high school playoff game with four fouls? Seems impossible and the total of 17 makes it sound like pure fiction.
It wasn't.
Teague had two starters in foul trouble in the fourth and both fouled out while Saniya found a myriad of ways to score, hitting 3s, weaving through stacked defenses, finding just enough room to hit classic jump shot, and nailing big free throws.
None were bigger than the two she made in the final minute after Teague was charged with a technical foul for having six players on the court. There was a ton of pressure on both teams, but there was Saniya "being careful" and carefully rising to the moment.
Aaliya Nezar had another big game for Rice, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. And she took a huge charge in the fourth that seemed to change the momentum in the heat of the game. Sloan Cadena scored four points and Leslie Romero scored two points.
"Aaliya taking that charge in the fourth quarter kinda changed the game," Antonio Burks said. "The tech on Teague was really big. Our fans saw it first and they were screaming at the refs to call it, and finally they called it. But it was hard to see it because when you looked out there you saw five players on the court -- and a girl taking the ball out. After Saniya made the two free throws (to make it a 57-51 game) I felt we had it."
It's difficult to describe what Saniya did in the fourth.
"She's able to keep her composure," coach Burks said. "She just wanted to do everything she could do to win that game, and kept making shots."
Saniya finished the game with 43 points, including a dozen on four 3-pointers. She has now scored 127 points in her last three games, including a career-high 46 in the District 18-3A title game against Malakoff, which also won Friday to advance.
She has scored more than 1,000 points this season and more than 2,500 in her three-year career. But none were as amazing as the 17 she scored Friday in the fourth to keep Rice's season alive.
The Lady Dawgs play No. 7 Mexia at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Corsicana High's Tiger Gym.
