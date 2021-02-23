Corsicana's Tiger soccer team has moved Tuesday night's home game to Cleburne and the Tigers' annual Bullard-Williams track & field meet, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled because of plumbing problems at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium that resulted from last week's winter storm.
GC Sports: Tigers move soccer game, cancel track meet
- From Staff Reports
