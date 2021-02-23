Leo Sanchez sails in the air.

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Leo Sanchez sails in the air. The Tigers didn't get a chance to practice at all during the snow storm last week, and now must play three big district games in five days, beginning Tuesday night at Cleburne.

Corsicana's Tiger soccer team has moved Tuesday night's home game to Cleburne and the Tigers' annual Bullard-Williams track & field meet, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled because of plumbing problems at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium that resulted from last week's winter storm.

