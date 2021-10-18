They hung up an unforgettable 37 on the Streak and battled in the playoffs, winning in the opening round against and losing in the second round.
But there was so much more to Corsicana's fall tennis season, because of how far the Tigers came and how they arrived together a young team that grew a lot on a memorable ride.
It didn't end until after the Tigers, who started with a ton of question marks in August with one of its youngest teams in recent years had driven to the reach the playoffs and extend the program's remarkable streak to 37 with an almost unheard of 37th consecutive playoff appearance.
Once they got there, they rallied with an inspiring comeback to beat North Forney in the bi-district round, winning the final six matches to move on with an 11-8 victory.
The six-match streak that put Corsicana over the top came from clutch performances from Naomi Frances, Joselyn Monroy, Emma Carpenter, Isak Rodriguez, Jaxsen Mahoney and freshman Avery Williams.
They were still battling in the second round of the playoffs in a tough 11-8 loss to Whitehouse on Friday that ended what will go down as one of the most surprising seasons of the 37-year streak.
"Yes, it was a very successful season," coach Chad White said. "We had a 14-8 record and made the playoffs for the 37th year in a row.
"With 12 new players traveling with the varsity, this was a huge accomplishment. We had only three returning boys and four girls who had played varsity -- it might be one of our more successful accomplishments.
"I'm proud of the effort and competitiveness our team demonstrated every week."
Members of the team included Emma Carpenter, Ashley Butron, Naomi Frances, Hillary Zhang, Avery Williams, Maddie Branch, Joselyn Monroy, Isaac Owen, Isak Rodriguez, Scott Summerall, Elex Crouch, Alex Rosales, Zach Thompson, Jaxsen Mahoney and Aiden Johnson.
