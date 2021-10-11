It's almost impossible to imagine the bumps in the road, the ups and downs and the countless close calls on a 37-year journey.
But when you play for Corsicana's fall team-tennis group that constantly changes while always finding a way to stay the same you don't have to imagine it -- you just have to do it -- like the 36 teams that came before you.
So here they are -- the unflappable and unshakeable 2021 Tigers -- who open the playoffs Tuesday after stretching one of the most unbelievable sports streaks in Texas high school history by making it to the postseason for the 37th year in a row.
You could say the streak started before they were born, but in this case there's a good chance some of the parents of this year's team weren't born when the streak began ...
That's how rare and how rich the streak is.
And to make this season -- this 37th consecutive ride -- even sweeter, consider this: Back in August no one was really sure about this young team and this uncertain season.
"In August we really didn't know how good this team would be," said Tiger coach Chad White, who admits that his kids played in more closes matches than in recent years. "We were young, and a lot of kids stepped up.
"This has been an outstanding group," he said. "And it's been very coachable. We won more 10-9 matches than we have in a while. They practiced hard and got better. We've grown a lot."
Sophomore Issac Owen led the boys team and every girl stepped up at some point this season. Emma Carpenter led the girls along with Ashley Butron, But they've arrived
