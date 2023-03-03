Corsicana's tennis team has seen a lot of success this spring, winning several individual and doubles titles in spring tournaments.
Will Higgs (A Boys Singles) won the Corsicana Mertz Invitational, finished second in the Corsicana Spring Slam and finished third in the Waco Midway Tournament.
Kate Higgs (A Girls Singles) won the Corsicana Spring Slam, finished second in the Rockwall Tournament, first in the Corsicana Mertz Invitation and xx at the Waco Midway Tournament.
Corsicana's A girls doubles team of Emma Carpenter and Avery Williams took first-place at the Rockwall, first-place at the Corsicana Mertz Invitational, second-place at Waco Midway and third-place at the Corsicana Spring slam.
Isaac Owen and Hillary Zhang (A Mixed doubles) won the Corsicana Spring Slam last week, Isak Rodriguez and Abbie Walthall (B Mixed doubles) won the title in the Corsicana Spring Slam, Ethon Scoggins and Prez Rios (A Boys doubles) finished fourth in the Corsicana Spring Slam, and Davin Munoz Giancarlo Renaud (B Boys doubles) won the Corsicana Spring Slam.
Joselyn Monroy (B Girls singles) won the title at Waco Midway, won the title at the Corsicana Mertz Tournament, and took second in the Corsicana Spring Slam.
Ashley Butron and Natasha Vargas (A Girls doubles) made the semis two weeks in a row in A division and finished fourth at the Waco Midway Tournament and fourth in the Corsicana Spring Slam.
