ENNIS -- Chad White said "It was crazy" but it was crazy-good, really amazing and hard-to-sink in good for Corsicana's Lady Tigers, who emerged from two days of intense tennis to capture the District 14-5A girls tennis title on Wednesday.
"There's nothing like the district tournament," said White, "just nothing like it. It is so intense. Anyone can beat anyone and we had some incredible matches."
Some of the showdowns weren't just long, but they were long and winding. But in the end the Corsicana girls, the same ones who led the way in the fall in the Team Tennis season, seized a title on a day when White's kids had huge moments all over the court.
Emma Carpenter, the veteran and leader in the group, won the girls singles title, and to make that title even sweeter for the Corsicana team Carpenter defeated freshman Avery Williams in the championship match -- in a rare Tiger-on-Tiger title bout.
No one got slapped. It was all hugs and joy for the Corsicana girls as both Carpenter, the district champ, and Williams, the fresh face of the future on the Corsicana court, head to the Regional Tournament together.
They won't be alone.
JC Vasquez and Naomi Francia won the mixed doubles district championship and Hillary Zhang and Ashley Butron got second-place in girls doubles to earn a berth in the Regional Meet. The top two in each event make the Regional list.
Isaac Owen just missed punching a ticket to the Regional Meet, taking third-place in boys singles, but he will make the trip as an alternate after making it to the district semifinals with a pair of clutch wins, including a quarterfinal victory over Nathaneal Robinson, 6-1, 6-1.
Carpenter and Williams both earned first-round byes after their successful performances in the regular season, but after sitting out the first-round of the tournament they both quickly went to work slamming their way through the field.
Carpenter opened with a 6-0, 6-2 sweep over Amy Flores and then knocked out Midlothian's Kadence Phillips 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal match. That sent her to the title match to meet Williams, who wrote own success story in her first district meet, beating Joshua's Brooke Bivens 6-0, 6-0 to move into the semifinals, where the defending district champ was waiting.
Midlothian's Brittney Pena had returned seeking another title, but there was that fresh face from Corsicana and the obvious Newcomer of the Year in the district waiting on the court.
Williams didn't flinch -- and didn't even blink in her district tournament debut. She simply moved ahead with a tough 6-4, 6-1 sweep in the semis.
Carpenter was on her game - just like she has been on it since August before the fall season began -- and took home the title, 6-0, 6-0.
Vasquez and Francia also found a bye waiting in the first round after shining in the regular season. They battled through a tough bracket to win the title, beating a team from Cleburne 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals and knocking off Ennis 6-0, 6-1 only to face Ennis' No. 1 team in the final.
It was a thriller and one of the best matches of the day. The Corsicana couple lost the first set 1-6, but forgot the score and the loss and stayed focused and battled back to stay alive with a 7-5 white-knuckle win that showed just how mentally tough they were. The final set wasn't easy but the Corsicana kids took control and won the title with a 6-4 victory in the final set.
White said he was proud of all his kids and praised Ethon Scoggins and Abbie Walthall, who just missed qualifying for the Regional Meet in mixed doubles.
"Ethan and Abbie had a phenomenal tournament and were a game away from being in finals," White said. "Then things didn't go their way."
It was an emotional day full of highs and lows and one no one in the Tiger tennis program will forget.
White's program is unique and not just because of the incredible streak by the fall team-tennis squad, which has one of the most unbelievable sports streaks in Texas high school history by making it to the postseason for the 37 years in a row, including the 2021 team -- the same kids who just had a huge day in the individual tennis tournament Wednesday.
This year's fall team was one of the youngest and there were some outside the program who had doubts, but White's kids proved once again -- both in the fall when they came through and not only made it to the playoffs but won their bi-district match -- and in the District 14-5A Tournament this week that Corsicana's kids aren't just talented on the tennis court, they're tenacious and tough and win with class.
White's right -- there's nothing like the district tournament.
