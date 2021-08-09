Corsicana's fall team-tennis team is off to a fast start this season, winning four of the first five matches in the opening week of play.
The Tigers' boys and girls team (it's a combined effort) defeated Forney (11-8), North Forney (12-7), Jacksonville (13-5) and Hallsville (10-7) and lost only to Class 6A Waco Midway, a powerhouse program, to start the season.
"They're playing great," Tigers coach Chad White said of his young team. "I'm really impressed with the character of this group. I'm pumped!"
White said his girls have been outstanding.
"Our girls have just dominated," he said. "We have lost very few matches. We beat a very strong team from Hallsville on Friday. We had some boys step up. J.C. Vasquez stepped up and beat Hallsville's No. 1 player. -- a very good player.
"And our girls have played great." he said. "Emma Carpenter and Ashley Butron have played really well and Avery Williams, a freshman, has come in and played great. She has only lost one match so far and is 9-1 after the first week."
Corsicana's fall tennis program owns one of the most incredible records in Texas. The kids and tennis fans all know that Corsicana has reached the postseason in fall tennis for 36 years in a row and is reaching for No. 37 this year to keep the streak alive.
White's kids play Tuesday in a three-way match, facing Bullard and John Tyler as they continue their pre-district schedule.
