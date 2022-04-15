Frost's Levi Fuller and Kalee Clayton won the Class 2A Region mixed doubles title and are headed for the state meet in San Antonio.
The Frost couple swept their way through the tournament without losing a set to win the title and earn a berth at the state tournament on April 26-27.
They beat Archer City 6-3, 6-1, swept Stamford 6-1, 8-6 in the second round and defeated Wolfe City 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals before knocking off Quanah 6-2, 7-5 in the championship showdown.
Frost's Madeline Lee took home third-place in the girls singles competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.