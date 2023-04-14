EDITOR'S NOTE: Corsicana's tennis team had a strong showing in the 5A Region II Tennis Meet, including freshman Kate Higgs, who was outstanding, finishing third and just missing a trip to state.
Here is Tiger Tennis coach Chad White's blow-by-blow account of the Tiger performances at the Z-Plex Tennis Complex in Melissa.
MELISSA -- Kate Higgs upset the No. 1-seed Lauren Parrott from Frisco Wakeland 7-5, 6-2 in the first round!
It was amazing. Lots of ups and downs in that first set and she made a comeback to win the set then kept the momentum going in the second set. In quarterfinals, she played Amanda Wiggins from Sherman, winning 6-0, 6-0.
In Semifinals, Kate played the No.3-seed Kritika Voruganti, Frisco Centennial losing 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.
"This match is what tennis is all about. It is a mental, emotional, and physical grind to pull out big time matches when it counts. She made a great comeback to win the first set 7-5. She got down 1-4 in second but kept battling and keeping close to lose that set 6-3.
"In the last set, it was super tough. The other girl started serving well and coming up with some shots when she needed to. But Kate was a great competitor. Kate kept digging in and fighting. By that time, she was on her seventh set she had played that day and both girls were tired and mentally drained. I was so proud of the way she kept responding and trying to keep herself in the match.
"The next morning, she played Reema Reddy from Frisco Independence, winning 7-5, 6-0 to win third-place. This was another battle that Kate handled very well. She played amazing that morning!
"It was a "Super" close tight first set and then she kept momentum going in second. The girl that beat her in semis lost in the final so there was no playback, which puts her as alternate to state.
"I'm so proud of the way Kate competed and fought for every point. She was the talk of the tournament beating the 1 seed. So many coaches and other players gathered to watch this unfold. She represented Corsicana well with her competitive spirit and fighting mentality. "
In other matches
Will Higgs drew the No. 3 seed Punyae Nagpal and played very well. He lost first set 6-1, but played an amazing second set losing 7-5 to a much higher rated player.
Avery Williams and Emma Carpenter won first round in girls doubles over Ava Cockrell/Hailey Kluge from Kingwood Park 6-1, 6-0
In the quarterfinals, they lost a heartbreaker to No.3-seed Emma Lee, Tvisha Yadki from Frisco Wakeland 6-3, 7-6 (5).
This was a tough match. The girls were in every point and every game just couldn’t make a comeback in the first set. In the second set they stayed super close and we got up 5-4 but couldn’t close it out. Then got down 5-6 but tied it up to 6-6.The girls were playing much better in this set and fighting to stay in. They got up 5-3 in the tiebreaker but couldn’t close it out and lost it 7-5.
“So proud of these two girls. They are always working hard and practicing on their own. Huge shoutout to Emma Carpenter on a fantastic Tiger tennis career. She was a three time District champion and regional qualifier with this year being a regional quarterfinalists.“
Prez Rios/Ethon Scoggins lost to Roman Guangko/Travis Subbert from Mckinney North 6-3, 6-1 in boys doubles. "Our guys played well getting out to a 3-0 lead but momentum switched and we couldn’t recover. Proud of them. Had a great season."
Isaac Owen/Hillary Zhang won first round over Noemi Mendoza/Kai Turner from Dallas Anderson 6-1, 6-0. In quarterfinals they drew the 1 seed Ashna Potluri/Aadit Rishi from Frisco Lebanon Trail, losing 6-0, 6-1. This team ended up winning the whole tournament.
"Isaac and Hillary had a good season. They were District Champions. A big shout out to Hillary Zhang on a fantastic Tiger tennis career. She won a lot of matches for her team last couple of years."
Joselyn Monroy lost to 2 seed Ella Wertz 6-0 6-0 in girls singles. "Joselyn had a great season and showed lots of improvement."
