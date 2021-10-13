It wasn't enough for Corsicana's Tiger tennis team to keep the program's head-shaking 37-year playoff streak alive, and it wasn't enough for these kids, who have come together this season to reach the postseason (again) -- and it wasn't even enough for them to beat North Forney in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday. Nope, not for this group.
They have carved their own niche into Corsicana's phenomenal record of reaching the playoffs 37 years in a row, and on Tuesday they added their own scoop of icing (yes, scoop) to a memorable season by defeating the Falcons with a comeback no one in this program will soon forget.
It was dramatic, It was emotional and it was inspirational.
All these Tigers did was win six nail-biting, pressure packed matches in a row to overtake North Forney to win the bi-district title and advance in the playoffs. They meet Whitehouse in the Area-round Friday in Jacksonville.
The Tigers defeated Whitehouse in the regular season, and of course they won the close match in a comeback. That's just who these kids are.
Coach Chad White said earlier this season that this team won more close matches than any team in recent years, so no one could have been surprised when the Tigers came back from an 8-5 deficit to beat North Forney, 11-8.
Nope, they weren't surprised. They were ecstatic.
"It was a huge comeback win," White said. "We had to win the last six matches to win. The kids showed a lot of fight and heart."
The six-match streak that put Corsicana over the top came from clutch performances from Naomi Frances, Joselyn Monroy, Emma Carpenter, Isak Rodriguez, Jaxsen Mahoney and freshman Avery Williams.
The boys players had their best match of the year.
"Our boys stepped up big and won four key matches," White said.
Isaac Owen and Isak Rodriguez won at No. 2 doubles and Elex Crouch and Jaxsen Mahoney won at No. 3 doubles to go along with Rodriguez and Mahoney's key singles victories during the six-match streak.
