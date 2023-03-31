ENNIS -- After an incredible fall season of team tennis, Corsicana's Tigers could have just spent the rest of the year celebrating.
Of course, that didn't happen.
The Tigers switched from Team Tennis to individual competition in the spring and once again destroyed the field in the District 14-5A Tournament.
The Tigers dominated the District Meet in Ennis, where they owned the Lions courts in the two-day tournament, walking away with four of the five titles and qualifying nine players for the Region II Tournament April 11-12 at Melissa.
It was the third consecutive district title for the girls. The boys team finished second.
The highlights included an All-Corsicana final Wednesday in the girls singles championship that saw freshman Kate Higgs and Joselyn Monroe take center stage after Higgs knocked out the No. 1 seed from Crandall in a match that seemed to take forever, and an inspiring comeback from the Tiger boys doubles team of Ethon Scoggins and Prez Rios, who had to win a playback match just to stay alive, before advancing to the finals, where they took home second-place.
The Higgs Twins had a huge day as both Kate and Will took home district girls and boys singles titles. Monroe wrote her own story. After improving throughout the season, there she was in the championship match against her teammate.
The powerful team of Emma Carpenter and Avery Williams refused to lose and stayed unbeaten in girls doubles, where they swept the field to win the district title and Isaak Owen and Hillary Zhang were just as dominate, winning the mixed doubles title.
Natasha Vargas and Ashley Butron came back from a tough loss Tuesday on a windy day when the difficult weather conditions made it tough to play and finished third, earning the pair a trip to the Region Meet in Melissa as alternates.
"It was fantastic," Tiger tennis coach Chad White said. "This is the third year for the girls to win it and the boys were great. We won four (titles) and we had our boys doubles team come back and win a playoff and finish as the runner-up. It was fantastic!
"I'm super proud of the way they have been coachable, very coachable," White said. "They have bought into the program's values. We weren't for sure we would do this well and I am super proud of them."
