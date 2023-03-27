They're ready ...
Ready for their District 14-5A Tennis Tournament Tuesday in Ennis.
Ready for another chance to shine on the court.
Ready to write another chapter to an amazing year of tennis that started with a remarkable fall Team Tennis season -- one of the best in the program's rich and storied history -- and make another statement in tennis in the individual season. White, who has brought his tennis program to new heights this year, is anxious to see how far his kids have come as individuals, and --like his players -- heads to Ennis with a lot of pride and confidence for this group of players.
"We've had a lot of success this spring," White said. "We're looking forward to the district tournament."
The Tigers top two individuals are the brother and sister act of Will Higgs and Kate Higgs, a pair of freshmen who have been strong since August in singles roles this fall, and look even stronger this spring.
"They have a fantastic spring," White said. "Kate has really grown this spring. She is playing at another level. She has really raised her game and she has great wins this spring.
"Will has had some solid results," White said. "He has some good wins playing in tough divisions. He has improved."
The girls doubles teams should do well in Ennis -- the No. 1 girls doubles team consists of Emma Carpenter and Avery Williams, and No. 2 is a talented team of Natasha Vargas and Avery Butron.
The Tigers have a strong girls A doubles teams in Carpenter and Williams, who have both grown in the program. Carpenter has been a solid anchor at the top of the girls program and Williams, a sophomore, has been a fast and furious player who has moved up the ladder quickly and surprised everyone outside of Corsicana. They are playing together in doubles for the first time and promise to be a force at district.
"Both girls have had an outstanding spring," White said. "They've had lots of finals and won medals."
Vargas and Butron also have had a lot of success and both teams have grown.
"They play very well together," White said. "Both teams are playing at a very high level. (Vargas and Butron) as the No. 2 team, they really play at a level so high. They play A Division and do a good job competing."
The boys doubles team of Prez Rios and Ethan Scoggins is are also looking forward to the district tournament. They are seeded No. 3 but have high expectations.
"They have a good shot to do well at the district tournament,'' White said. "They have played well this spring and have gotten better -- and continue to get better."
Corsicana's mixed doubles team of Isaak Owen and Hillary Zhang both had terrific fall seasons and are the No. 1 seed in the spring district tournament at mixed doubles.
"They've won this spring and have had good, solid results and continue to play at a high level," White said. "They continue to grow together. "
Joselyn Monroy is the girls No. 3 seed and she has been getting better and better all spring.
"She has had a fantastic spring," White said. "She's been in the finals of multiple tournaments. I've really been impressed with her results."
Isak Rodriguez and Abby Walthal are the Tigers No. 2 mixed doubles team and they have also had a lot of success this spring -- and are a team to watch at district.
"They could make some noise," White said. "They have played very well this spring."
Zach Thompson, a senior, is the Tigers' No. 2 singles player at district.
"Zach has really been working hard to get ready for this tournament," said White, who is looking for Thompson's continues success this week.
And the same is true of the boys young No. 2 doubles team of freshman Giancarlo Renaud and sophomore Davan Munoz.
"They have really improved this spring and have had good results," White said.
Overall, the group has proven itself throughout the spring. Corsicana's tennis team has grown all year, including this spring, winning several individual and doubles titles in spring tournaments.
Here are some highliights:
