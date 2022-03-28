In their final tune up before District 14-5A competition, the Tiger Tennis team fared well in the 22nd annual Nesbit Tennis Tournament in Waco on Friday. The Nesbit tournament is one of the most prestigious high school spring tennis tournaments in the state of Texas.
This year 25 teams from Austin Westlake to Plano West to Lubbock participated with more than 400 players competing in their respective divisions.
Neither Isaac Owen nor freshman Avery Williams were the top seed in their respective singles brackets, but both battled their way through a high-quality draw to claim division championships.
In mixed doubles competition, JC Vasquez and Naomi took third in their division, while Emma Carpenter battled back to get a consolation victory in her division.
Aiden Johnson and Zach Thompson claimed fourth in their doubles bracket, and Libby Green and Alex Rosales grabbed fourth in their mixed doubles division.
The Tigers begin their two-day individual Tennis District 14-5A tournament on Tuesday in Ennis with the top two winners in boys/girls singles, boys/girls doubles and mixed doubles advancing to the Regional Tournament in Prosper on April 11th.
