No one knew how this was going to work, how this strange season of unknowns and doubt would turn out.
There was no blueprint, no map, no guidelines -- just a brand new season where everything was different for a program that ironically was built on consistency and its own unique brand of success.
Corsicana's Fall tennis team was the first Tiger team to compete in this alter universe of COVID-19 sports, this 2020 version of high school sports where nothing looked or felt the same for a tennis program that built an untouched and admirable reputation on its sameness.
Chad White's team-tennis Tigers live with The Streak, a staple of success that stretches back decades and defines them. Every Tiger who competes in tennis knows The Streak is at 36 years and counting.
It's always there because the Tigers are always in the playoffs, and have qualified for the postseason 36 years in a row. That journey was special this season.
"We really didn't talk about the streak this year," White said this week. "Everything was different. We just worked on winning. "
New adjustments because of the pandemic meant there were no matches in August, and even though practice started as usual in the first week of August August 3) the Tigers waited more than a month to compete against another team. Instead of playing 10 or 12 pre-district matches there was only practice.
But here they are headed to the postseason after going through the district unbeaten as they prepare for the final match at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Ennis at home -- the final regular season match in a season no know will forget.
"It has been an outstanding group of kids," White said. "They have bought in. It has not been easy coming back and not having any games to play -- not having a sense of urgency."
That was the biggest hurdle, just adjusting mentally amid everything else going on and not being able to have a real match. But White said his kids were remarkable in every way on and off the court and found that competitive edge.
"The biggest challenge was getting them back, getting them to compete, having that sense of urgency" White said. "But they have all come through this.
"Part of my job is watching these kids grow, That has been a joy! The last few weeks have been awesome. You're just excited to see them every day. There has been a joy about it -- an absolute joy."
There are 19 kids on the team, which consists of boys and girls who compete in a team format with 19 singles and doubles.
The Tiger coaches added some motivation by taking an ax handle and painting it blue and yellow and putting the letters TCC, which is a school slogan standing for Take Care of Corsicana, a program CHS administrator Shade Boulware started years ago.
"It's the TCC Stick," White said of the ax handle. "We give to whoever wins the 10th match. That's the clinching match."
The boys, who have been led by No. 1 J.C. Vasquez and No. 2 Jovanny Hernandez and Raven Self, Dylan Lott, Scott Summerall, Isaac Owen, Ethan Scoggins and Jose Sosa, have played exceptionally well and battled every match.
The girls, who have been led by No.1 Helen Zang and No. 2 Jimena Torres, Emma Carpenter, Naomi Francia, Daisy Garcia, Ashley Butron, Libby Green, Teri Williams, Ruth Esquivel, Teri Williams, Hilary Zang and Thomashire Sawyer, have been phenomenal.
There are nine girls matches in every team match and the Tiger girls have won 36 of 37 matches in their 4-0 run through district.
"We knew the girls would be pretty good," White said. "At first they struggled but now they are dominant."
White said the key is everyone stepped up -- boys and girls players.
"We had a lot of new players and players playing higher up on the ladder," White said. "They have really developed into a solid team. We have had so many players step up.
"No one knew what this year would be like," he said. "But it has been a different year and it has turned out to be a great year and a fun year with this group of kids. It's been a joy."
