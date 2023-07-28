Corsicana's Tiger tennis team comes back to the Fall Tennis court after a dream season.
And no one wants to wake up.
After producing the best tennis season in a decade, the Tiger boys and girls are ready to charge into a new season and do it all again.
"That's our mindset," said Tiger tennis Coach Chad White. "We plan on doing it again. We have set high goals. We talk a lot about it. There's power in words.
"We want to be mentally tough," he said, "Kids have to buy into your words. These kids have been phenomenal. They have a great work ethic and they have a great energy. They're cerebral. You can't ask for more than that."
If that's not enough, these Tigers are coming back hungry.
They went unbeaten in the District 14-5A season, sweeping their way to the district title and throwing a few knockout punches to pull off some upsets in the playoffs, advancing to the Bi-District and Area Round playoffs and winning both.
Just for the record, the 2022 Tigers reached the 5A Region II Tournament for the first time since 2013, after starting the season with some question marks and ending it with a resounding statement -- a 20-2 season and a stunning march through the playoffs, beating one powerhouse team after another.
That left the team hungry and confident.
White said they come into the 2023 season with both -- and sees each (hunger and (confidence) as strong mental weapons this season.
"They're more confident than they were last year," White said. "And they're hungry after losing in the Region -- and determined."
The girls side seems loaded again -- and that's saying a lot after losing talented players such as Emma Carpenter, Hillary Zhang and Natasha Vargas, leaders on and off the court.
Kate Higgs, who won the District, Bi-District and Area titles and knocked off the No. 1 seed in the Region II Meet on her way to a third-place finish on her biggest day of the season, is only a sophomore this year, but she will be a leader on and off the court.
Her twin brother, Will, was the Tigers' No. 1 singles player a year ago and half of the Higgs and Higgs mixed doubles team that went unbeaten in district and had a strong run in the playoffs. John Higgs, a freshman, keeps the family tree growing as a newcomer to Tiger tennis this year.
There's another sibling stronghold coming from the Willams' family tree. Avery Williams, who along with Emma Carpenter, went unbeaten in girls doubles last year, was the district Newcomer of the Year when she was a freshman. Avery is now a junior after two impressive seasons, and welcomes her younger sister, Finley, to the Tiger tennis court (PS -- no sharing of rackets).
The girls team has led the Tigers in recent years, and Ashley Butron, now a senior, is back for one more memorable season. Butron has won more than 90 matches in singles and doubles in her remarkable career.
The girls will be strong again with returners such as senior Joselyn Monroy, who just got better and better last season and knocked off the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, and juniors Hannah White, Abby Walthal and senior Maddie Branch.
The boys team has returners back, too. Senior Isaac Owen, who paired with Zhang to win the mixed doubles district title and sophomore Prez Rios and senior Isaac Owen, who paired with Zhang to win the mixed doubles district title both had big seasons in 2022 and will help lead the way for the boys along with the Higgs brothers.
Senior Isak Rodriguez, sophomore Giancarlo Rodriguez, junior Davin Munoz, sophomore Gabe Ebson, junior Jaxson Mahoney and senior Elex Crouch all played last season.
"The guys are much improved," White said, "We're going to be more balanced."
And one more thing: After watching his kids defy the odds with one dramatic comeback after another, including some brilliant and often head shaking moments last season, White often said: "This team never gives in, never quits."
"This team has heart!"
