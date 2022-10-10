"We bonded as a team, and we all became better."
That's a quote you'll never hear on a tennis court.
Never.
But you might see it on a Corsicana bumper sticker next season.
Ask any of the kids who play for Chad White's Corsicana tennis program (and it's more than a program) and they will all tell you how they bonded and shared and grew this season -- how they dug deep to win matches no one thought they would win, and how they laughed and shouted together after having one of the most remarkable team-tennis seasons in the long and storied history of Tiger Tennis.
"It's like we're like a little family," said Ashley Butron, a junior who feels like she has grown up as a Tiger over her three years playing for White.
And this season -- this remarkable 17-2, district title winning season -- has grown with a life of its own.
"I'm excited," Butron said as the Tigers head to the 5A playoffs. "I feel like our team has grown so much -- on the tennis court and grown together as a team."
Hillary Zhang, a senior who has been a big part of Tiger tennis for four years, saw that same growth and was just as ecstatic about a season none of the players will ever forget.
"I'm very proud of the way the team has grown -- and grown significantly," Zhang said. "We've always been a team but this year was different -- being together as a team!
"I've enjoyed it a lot," she said. "We just all got along and came together, especially with the way the seniors and the freshmen came together as one. It was such a great year and we were really happy they (the freshmen) got to be a part of it."
It was a sweet ride -- and a ride like no other. The Tigers know all about winning. They own one of the most amazing sports records in Texas -- a 38-year streak.
That's right, Tiger tennis has reached the postseason 38 years in a row, and this year's team - the 38ers -- reached it in style with power and grace and a ''have-the-time-of-your-life" run through a 19-game schedule that included some powerhouse teams. Their only two losses came to bigger 6A powers at Waco Midway and Tyler Legacy.
They beat everyone else, including knocking off rival Ennis 13-3 in a match that all but sealed their unbeaten district title.
The girls team of Kate Higgs, Emma Carpenter, Avery Williams, Butron, Zhang and Natasha Vargas swept through the Ennis lineup, and the boys were lights out as well.
"The boys showed up with some key doubles wins," White said after that match. "Will Higgs and Prez Rios pulled out a huge win at No. 1 doubles and Isak Rodriguez and Jaxsen Mahoney won a third set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.
"After that, we had two more key wins in boys singles from Will Higgs and Isaak Owen," he said. "The girls didn't lose a match. They dominated."
Corsicana ripped out of the gate with a sizzling start, going 11-1 to begin the season with the only loss coming to Class 6A state-ranked Waco Midway in a tough 11-8 match. The Tigers picked up huge victories over state-ranked Anna and state-ranked Lindale and they had an impressive win over powerhouse Midlothian 17-2 during that brilliant start.
The Ennis victory -- in Ennis -- might have been the most important match of the season, but it's tough to compare any victory to the one the Corsicana kids pulled out in Rockwall against 6A Heath's power team.
The Tigers were down after the doubles competition 5-2 but soared back to win the match 10-9 when Gabe Edgar won the final boys singles match to complete the inspiring comeback.
"This team just finds a way to win," said an ecstatic White afterward. "We were down 5-2 after the doubles and then go out to win eight of 12 singles to win the match! We got it to 9-9 and our No. 6, Gabe Edgar, got the win."
Edgar not only won the critical final singles match of the day, but he won it in a tiebreaker. The Tigers saw three girls -- Kate Higgs, Avery Williams and Ashley Butron -- come through down the stretch to win singles matches and five boys win.
And as if the match didn't have enough drama, all five boys who beat Heath and the pressure, which kept building with each match and every point, won their match in a third-set tiebreaker.
Whew! You like a little heat on the tennis court?
Isaac Owen, Ethan Scoggins. Prez Rios, David Munoz and Edgar all played under white-knuckle pressure and came through as everyone in attendance held their breath with every point and every volley.
"The kids showed amazing heart and effort for their team," White said. "We won all five boys singles in third set tiebreakers. I'm proud of everyone."
It's been a magical season, and it continues in Duncanville Tuesday when the Tigers face Melissa in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The 38ers aren't just glad to be here in the playoffs -- they're 10 feet off the ground because of the way they have arrived -- all together as one. That's the bond they found in the 100-degree heat when everyone showed up early and worked hard just to open the season.
"It's been a great season," said Emma Carpenter, another four-year Tiger. "We all just wanted to be the best and we put in extra work this year to be the best. A lot of us put in a lot of extra hours.''
Isaac Owen echoed Carpenter's feelings.
"I worked a lot harder this year," he said. "I put in a lot of extra hours. I always wanted to play tennis here. I always had that vision since seventh grade. I wanted it. But it wasn't just me. Everybody worked hard and put in extra time this year."
The Tigers had a twin addition this season when the Higgs Twins -- Kate and Will -- showed up as freshmen and stepped in to be part of the tradition. They knew about the amazing Streak because their mother, Jenny Higgs, played tennis for the Tigers.
The freshmen had breakout seasons and helped the Tigers produce the 17-2 record and all the kids on the team know what it means to be close and what it means now that the Tigers are ranked 19th in the state.
"Everybody knows we're here," said Kate Higgs of the new respect Tiger tennis earned this season.
"It's been exciting," Will said. "We've had such a great year and the team is so close. It gets you pumped up to play."
Now it's on to the playoffs for a program that made the postseason for the 38th time in a row with a team that made a name for itself with a season for the ages ...
