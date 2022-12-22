The District 14-5A All-District Fall Tennis team read like a who's who in Tiger tennis.
The 2022 Tiger fall tennis team not only left it's mark on one of Corsicana's top athletic programs but pounded it's name into Tiger Lore with a magical season no one will soon forget.
They dominated the All-District team after carving out one of the best seasons in the program's history.
The 38ers (more on that name in a minute) became the first Tiger tennis team to reach the Region Tournament since 2013, and they arrived after a ride for the ages.
They not only went unbeaten in the District 14-5A race, but they beat rival Ennis (the only team that had a chance to challenge them) by a resounding 13-2 score to dance into the postseason for the 38th year in a row -- a mind-blowing streak that has come to define and challenge the kids who play for Tiger coach Chad White.
The 38ers know all about head-shaking stats, but no one could have expected their performance on the All-District team. Get this: There are 19 First-Team selections and the Tigers nailed down 16 of them.
Talk about the Sweet 16.
Ironically, that's where the Tigers ended their season -- in the four-team Region Tournament round of the playoffs, where 16 teams are left in the state and the four region tournament winners advance to the state tournament.
They arrived at the Sweet 16 with a 21-2 record, ranked in the state's Top 20 and both their losses were close matches to two Class 6A powerhouses.
They won 22 individual matches in their first two playoff rounds, beating Melissa 11-1 and knocking out state power Texarkana Texas High 11-4 in the second round of the playoffs.
This season's Tigers not only extended the streak but did it with an incredible run and a district title as Chad White's team not only extended the program's streak of reaching the playoffs to 38 years in a row but arrived in the postseason with a perfect district title.
Coach Chad White was the slam dunk choice as the Coach of the Year. Six doubles teams were First-Team selections, four boys singles (Will Higgs, Isaac Owen, Davin Munoz and Gabe Edgar) earned First-Team honors and all six girls singles players (Emma Carpenter, Kate Higgs, Avery Williams, Ashley Butron, Hillary Zhang and Natasha Vargas were named to the First-Team.
Siblings Will and Kate Higgs, who joined the program this season, were named the Boy and Girl Freshman Players of the Year.
Boys Doubles
First-Team
No. 1 Boys Doubles: Will Higgs and Isaac Owen
No. 3 Boys Doubles: Jaxsen Mahoney and Isak Rodriguez
Honorable Mention
No. 4 Boys Doubles: Davin Munoz and Ethon Scoggins
Girls Doubles
First-Team
No. 1 Girls Doubles: Emma Carpenter and Kate Higgs
No. 2 Girls Doubles: Hillary Zhang and Ashley Butron
No. 3 Girls Doubles: Abbie Walthall and Natasha Vargas
Mixed Doubles
First-Team
No. 1 Mixed Doubles: Prez Rios and Avery Williams
Boys Singles
First-Team
No. 1 Boys Singles: Will Higgs
No. 2 Boys Singles: Isaac Owen
No. 5 Boys Singles: Davin Munoz
No. 6 Boys Singles: Gabe Edgar
Second-Team
Prez Rios
Honorable Mention
Ethon Scoggins
Girls Singles
First-Team
No. 1 Girls Singles: Emma Carpenter
No. 2 Girls Singles: Kate Higgs
No. 3 Girls Singles: Avery Williams
No. 4 Girls Singles: Ashley Butron
No. 5 Girls Singles: Hillary Zhang
No. 6 Girls Singles: Natasha Vargas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.