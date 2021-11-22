Corsicana's fall-team tennis players, who play a unique brand of team tennis, kept the Streak alive this season, reaching the post-season for the 37th consecutive year to extend one of the most mind-boggling streaks in Texas high school sports.
Several players earned All-District honors this week, including Emma Carpenter, who was the No. 1 girls player in the district as she was named to the 14-5A First-team in the girls No. 1 spot.
Avery Williams made a huge splash on the tennis court this fall and was named the District's Freshman of the Year.
Carpenter also earned First-Team honors along with partner Naomi Francie who were the district's First-team girls doubles pair. Francie was a First-Team singles player at No. 4
Ashley Butron was named to the girls Singles First-Team as Corsicana's the No. 2 girls player, and Butron and Hillary Zhang were the district's First-Team girls doubles at the No. 2 spot. Williams and Joselyn Monroy were named to the Second-Team in girls No. 3 doubles.
Williams earned Second-Team honors at No. 5 singles and Zhang and Monroy were named to the Honorable Mention list in singles.
JC Vasquez and Astrid Rivas were the First-Team Mixed Doubles team, and Vasquez was on the boys singles Honorable Mention list along with Isaac Owen.
Ethon Scoggins and Owen were on the Honorable Mention list in boys doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.