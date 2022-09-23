Corsicana's team-tennis squad just keeps rolling with one of the best seasons in the program's long and storied history, including a dramatic comeback against Rockwall Heath that will not be forgotten.
The Tigers won twice this week to improve to 16-1, stretching their winning streak to 14 matches. The Tigers played Friday and now have just four matches left in what has been an incredible regular season, including a home final against Red Oak on Oct. 4 before heading to the playoffs.
Chad White's kids defeated Terrell 19-0 in a romp on Tuesday but the big news was their performance against Class 6A powerhouse Rockwall Heath on the road in Rockwall, where the Tigers pulled off a memorable upset in a match that all but defines their season.
They made the trip to Rockwall as huge underdogs, but won in a dramatic comeback that tells you everything you need to know about this team and this season.
The Tigers (the team consists of boys and girls) were down after the doubles competition 5-2 but soared back to win the match 10-9 when Gabe Edgar won the final boys singles match to complete the inspiring comeback.
"This team just finds a way to win," said an ecstatic White afterward. "We were down 5-2 after the doubles and then go out to win eight of 12 singles to win the match! We got it to 9-9 and our No. 6, Gabe Edgar, got the win."
Edgar not only won the critical final singles match of the day, but he won it in a tiebreaker. The Tigers saw three girls -- Kate Higgs, Avery Williams and Ashley Butron -- come through down the stretch to win singles matches and five boys win.
And as if the match didn't have enough drama, all five boys beat Heath and the pressure, which kept building with each match and every point, won their match in a third-set tiebreaker.
Isaac Owen, Ethan Scoggins. Prez Rios, David Munoz and Edgar all played under white-knuckle pressure and came through as everyone in attendance held their breath with every point and every volley.
"The kids showed amazing heart and effort for their team," White said. "We won all five boys singles in third set tiebreakers. I'm proud of everyone."
