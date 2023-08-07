Corsicana's Tiger Fall Tennis Team is off to an impressive start and is 4-1 after winning twice and losing 10-9 to Argyle, to one of the top programs in Texas last week.
The Tigers beat Lake Belton 18-1 and Little River Academy 18-1 on Wednesday. Lake Belton was ranked No. 25 in the state last year at one point. Then the Tigers played one of their toughest teams on their 2023 schedule, facing No. 12 Argyle on Friday.
"We knew it would be tough going in and all week the kids kept saying how excited they were to play them," Tiger Coach Chad White said.
"We got off to a slow start in the doubles losing all of the first sets except three of them. Our top two boys' teams came up with great wins," White said. "Isaac Owen/Will Higgs beat Lewis/Holt 7-6, 3-6, 10-7. Isaac had just come off full body cramps during Tuesday's match and played great. John Higgs and Prez Rios dominated winning 6-3, 6-2 over Argyle's Kinsley/Underwood."
The girls started strong.
"Our girls doubles also came up big with two wins, "White said. "Hannah White and Joselyn Monroy had a solid win for the Tigers, beating Argyles' Wedgeworth and Lewis 6-1, 6-2. At number 1 Kate Higgs and Avery Williams had what seemed to be an improbable task of playing the reigning 5A girls singles champion Megha Kumar and her partner. Kate and Avery made a dramatic comeback playing great defense and determination to upset them 1-6, 7-6, 10-4."
The Higgs/Williams comeback propelled the Tigers to a 4-3 lead after the doubles.
"The singles started and we kept the momentum going with key wins from Ashley Butron, Joselyn Monroy, Avery Williams, John Higgs, Giancarlo Renaud. We were up 9-6 at one point," White said. "In what seemed to be an automatic win with multiple matches going our way, we ended up losing all of the singles left to lose the match 9-10.
"It was a very difficult loss after being up and playing so great to get ahead against such a good team," White said. "Everything was going our way. We would have loved to get such a great win starting the season, but I think we will actually be better because of it.
"I am so proud of my team and the way they compete with all-out effort," White said. "They represent Corsicana well when we travel. We get compliments from other parents of teams and businesses when we eat at places. They are a great group of kids. It is going to be a great season. Go Tigers! "
