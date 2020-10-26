Not even a pandemic could stop the Corsicana tennis team from reaching the postseason.
And in case anyone is counting (and they definitely are) this is the 36th year in a row Corsicana's fall team-tennis squad has reached the playoffs. That remarkable, mind-boggling run is one of the signature streaks in Texas high school sports.
Believe it or not, this season was not about The Streak.
Not really.
Sure, The Streak hangs over this program, but Tiger tennis coach Chad White knew this season had all the trappings of being one of the most difficult in the 36-year reign -- a season of doubt because of these strange and impossible times we are living in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one even knew if there would be a tennis season, and when the UIL finally ironed out a schedule for fall tennis it came with conditions no one expected, including the fact there would be no matches, no games at all in the month of August -- even though the first day of practice remained the same (Aug. 3).
That month-long wait-and-see layover took its toll on everyone (not to mention the 100 degree heat), and it's fair to say when the season finally began it didn't start with the normal burst of energy that comes with opening day in every sport.
The Tigers also were dealing with a lot of turnover, especially on the boys team.
"It was pretty much an all new team for the boys," White said. "It would be like replacing the offense on a football team."
Whether you use the word strange or awkward or much worse to describe a season with more questions than answers -- played in an environment that put pressure on everything and everyone, regardless of whatever their daily lives had been -- it was different than anytime before.
That's one reason White never talked about the Streak with his kids. He didn't hide it. He just didn't talk about, and his kids, who usually take the court in August knowing they are playing in part to keep The Streak alive, didn't talk about it either.
It was a quiet season.
Maybe that's why the kids erupted in joy when they nailed down the playoff berth. Maybe that's why a big upset win over Midlothian meant so much this season. The Tigers were picked to finish third in the district and they leap-frogged over Midlothian with a brilliant performance by the girls and some tough matches from the boys.
But then again, in the end, everything meant more.
The girls team, led by the first four girls -- Helen Zang, Emma Carpenter, Grace Cummings and Jenna Morris -- swept through the season, winning almost every match in singles and doubles while the boys team found leadership in J.C. Vasquez and Dillon Lott, who led a young team.
"Dillon Lott has been playing really well, and he pulled out some matches for us this year, and J.C. is our No. 1, and both he had Dillon stepped up this year," White said. "We had a lot of players step up. We had a new team and we really didn't know what kind of team we would have this year. We're really proud of all of them."
Zang emerged as the strong, quiet leader every team need, and Carpenter and the rest of the girls all raised their game at different times to help the team finish second in the district.
"Helen has been solid and Emma had a really good season," White said. "Emma really developed this year. I didn't know she would develop that fast.
"Helen took over the No. 1 role, and she just really developed into a strong player," he said. "She represents our program well. She competes at a high level, and really competes. And she is just classy."
White's kids will compete in the District 14-5A Tournament Tuesday and will advance to the Area Tournament Friday.
"It has been such a different year," White said. "With everything else going on and not having any matches in August no one knew what kind of season we would have. We just didn't talk about the streak this year. There was no reason to put any pressure on this team. We just wanted to get them ready and let them compete, and they really stepped up and really came through.
And here they are -- back in the playoffs.
And even though they obviously make the trip to the postseason every year, this trip means a little more in 2020 -- it means something special.
Go ahead and get a red pen and circle No. 36...
