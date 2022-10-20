It's getting serious.
Serious as in it's time to start looking up records and linking the past with what's going on at this moment with Corsicana's Tiger team tennis squad.
Chad White's remarkable Tigers -- the 38ers -- are now hooked at the hip with the 2013 Tigers, the last Corsicana fall tennis team to reach the 5A Region II Meet.
The current Tigers kicked down the door that was locked for nine years on Tuesday when they knocked off another powerhouse, ending Lovejoy's season in the Region Quarterfinals in Midlothian, where the Tigers won 10-9 to earn a berth in the 5A Region II Meet -- a four-team, do-or-die tournament that sends the winner to the state semifinals.
That's right, your Tigers are knocking on the door to state after knocking off one power team after another on a journey that started in 100-degree heat last summer when they were all alone on the court and all-in with their dedication and desire to make this season special, pushing themselves and winning together with an unselfish bond that grew stronger with each step along the way.
That's where this magical ride began -- back in that brutal heat when they showed up early and left late and did everything (and more) to prepare for the season -- a season they will never forget.
You like records? These kids are now 20-2 against a challenging schedule that all but guaranteed they wouldn't win 15 times (or even a dozen). But the only thing that was really guaranteed with this group was that they just wouldn't quit, wouldn't back down and wouldn't fade.
Nope, not this bunch, not the Corsicana "38ers."
They earned that nickname because they became the 38th consecutive Tiger fall tennis team to reach the postseason -- an insane and mind-boggling streak that has defined and challenged this program for decades.
They've earned everything on the court, where they've produced head-shaking victories with heart-stopping comebacks with more suspense and drama than Alfred Hitchcock or Quintin Tarantino (depending when you were born) along the way.
"This team has so much heart," White says. "They just never quit."
This team wasn't built to win a Tuesday afternoon match in the shade at Mertz. Nope, these kids were built for the long run with the harsh bright lights and all the pressure that comes with winning in the playoffs. And now they've made Corsicana's longest run in almost a decade.
You could almost see and feel the adrenaline when they boarded a bus after practice Wednesday for the ride to Melissa, where they open the 5A Region II Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Z-Plex against the No. 4 Class 5A team in Texas -- Frisco Centennial.
That's right, Frisco's here. In fact, two of the four teams (Centennial and Wakeland) in his Region Tournament are from Frisco, the fastest growing upscale suburb in the Lone Star state. They've built 11 new high schools in Frisco in about 15 minutes, and most of these schools are full of athletes.
The Tigers open against Centennial. Longview, a long time East Texas power, and Frisco Wakeland meet in the second match Thursday. The final is on Friday.
"We're in the Sweet 16," said a jubilate White before the team left Wednesday, using a phrase that's popular all over the country for tournament teams that make memorable runs. "And there are only four teams left in the region."
The 38ers are in some rarified air. They're ranked No. 18 in the 5A state poll and have reached this point with some impressive play. The Tigers went 20-2 to get here and that includes an undefeated run through district that was highlighted by a 13-2 win over their rival Ennis. They had some huge upsets over 6A and 5A powers during the season, and they have had clutch victories in the playoffs.
They won 22 matches in the first two rounds, opening with an 11-1 win over Melissa in the bi-district playoff round and following that with an 11-4 victory that was peppered with comebacks over Texarkana Texas High in the Area Round to reach the Region Quarterfinals Tuesday in Midlothian, where they faced Lovejoy.
The Tigers ran into a wall against Lovejoy. After building a solid lead they couldn't nail down the 10th win in the match to put Lovejoy away. It was one of those days when whatever could go wrong seemed to go wrong, and after coming back in one dramatic match after another in the first two rounds of the playoffs they had to come back and put Lovejoy away.
The Tigers built an 8-3 lead and led 9-6 before nailing down the victory and the Regional Quarterfinal title.
It was fitting that Hillary Zhang, a senior who has put her heart and soul into the program for four seasons, came through to win in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) to nail down her singles match that gave the Tigers a 10-9 victory.
"I told the kids afterward that good teams find a way to win," White said. "That's what we did Tuesday."
White knows how special this team is, and what this run means for the program.
"This is the first time we've been to the Region Tournament since 2013," he said. "These kids have come through all year."
The girls, who have led the way for the Tigers the past two seasons, took charge Tuesday, winning eight matches.
Kate Wiggs and Emma Carpenter won at No. 1 doubles, Zhang and Ashley Butron won at No. 2 doubles and Avery Williams and Abby Walthal won at No. 3 doubles. Carpenter, Wiggs, Butron, Williams and Zhang all won their singles matches.
Ethan Scoggins, who had a dramatic comeback in his singles match against Texas High, and Scoggins and his partner Izak Rodgriguez pulled off some dramatic comebacks to win doubles matches in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They came through again to beat Lovejoy in the boys No. 2 doubles match, and Prez Rios won his singles match against Lovejoy.
It was an imperfect "Perfect 10" for the Tigers, who -- as White says -- found a way to win.
