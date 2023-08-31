Chad White's Tiger tennis team just keeps winning, and handled Kaufman Tuesday 15-4 to improve to a 10-1 record for the season and 1-0 in district.
The Tigers lost to state-ranked Argyle in a close match at the beginning of the season and have won nine in a row since.
"The kids are continuing to play solid tennis," White said. "We have struggled a little on the doubles side and will continue to work hard to improve.
"They are tough and resilient and put in the daily work that is necessary," White said. "I'm proud of them."
