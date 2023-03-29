ENNIS -- Tiger Tennis, which had a remarkable fall season in Team Tennis, is at it again in the spring season, where individuals shine.
The Tigers, who won the District 14-5A Fall tennis district title, opened the spring District 14-5A Tournament Tuesday in Ennis, where three individuals and two doubles teams advanced to Wednesday's finals.
Both Kate Higgs and Joselyn Monroe went unbeaten Tuesday and will meet in Wednesday's girls singles final in an all-Corsicana showdown for the district title.
Will Higgs also went unbeaten and will play for the boys singles title Wednesday as three CHS players reached the finals.
The girls doubles team of Emma Carpenter and Avery Williams went unbeaten to advance to the girls doubles final Wednesday and Hillary Zhang and Isaak Owen were perfect on Tuesday and reached the mixed doubles finals.
Ethon Scoggins and Prez Rios advanced to play in the third-place round in boys doubles on Wednesday.
