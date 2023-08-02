That Big Bang you heard coming from the Tiger tennis courts Tuesday wasn't weather related.
It was (BANG!) the sound of Corsicana's fall tennis team opening the season with two impressive victories, shutting out China Spring 19-0 and sweeping Groesbeck 18-1 to get off to a loud and clear resounding start -- and continuing last year's dominance on the court.
Welcome to 2023!
The 2022 Tigers went 20-2 and reached the 5A Region II Tournament for the first time since 2013. They kept their unbelievable streak alive by becoming the 38th consecutive Tiger tennis team to reach the playoffs and have the promise of making another strong run this season.
The 2023 Tigers came roaring out of the blocks winning 37 of 38 matches Tuesday. They play two matches at Lake Belton Wednesday and travel to Argyle on Friday.
"It was a good first day," Tiger tennis Coach Chad White said. "It was very tough in the heat. The kids played well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.