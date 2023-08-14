Corsicana's Fall Tennis team continued to show its toughness and resilience by bouncing back from a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to state-ranked Argyle during the first week of play.
 
The Tigers tennis had an impressive week on the court, sweeping three matches with dominating performances over Kerrville Tivey, Rockwall Heath and Longview to improve to 7-1 this season.
 
The Tigers took care of Tivey with a perfect 19-0 match, hammered Heath 18-1 and beat East Texas powerhouse Longview 15-4 to improve to 7-1.
  
"We had a great week to rebound after the tough loss to Argyle," Tiger team tennis Coach Chad White said. "The team did an amazing job at balancing school starting this week and staying focused. We
play Midlothian on Friday."
 
There's a long list of Tigers who are still unbeaten in doubles-- Kate Higgs, Avery Williams, Isaac Owen, Will Higgs, John Higgs and Prez Rios.
And Avery Williams, Ashley Butron, Joselyn Monroy and John Higgs are still perfect in singles,
 
"Our team really looked sharp this week in some areas that broke down at Argyle," White said. "We definitely improved this week in practice. As a coach that is all you can ask for.  Players that are willing to be coachable and commit to team values and who we want to be." 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you