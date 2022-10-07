Corsicana's fall team-tennis squad has one of the most amazing streaks anywhere, so every season comes with added pressure because of the storied history of the program.
This season's Tigers not only extended the streak but did it with an incredible run and a district title as Chad White's team not only extended the program's streak of reaching the playoffs to 38 years in a row (that's right 3-8) but arrives in the postseason with a district title after going through the race unbeaten.
The Tigers went 5-0 in the district race and went 17-2 against one of the toughest schedules they've faced in years. The only two losses (and they were close defeats) were to Class 6A schools -- and powerhouse programs at that.
The Tigers, who are ranked No. 19 in the 5A state poll and No. 8 in a very competitive district, are loaded with talent and drive. The Tigers open the playoffs at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Duncanville High School against Melissa with hopes of making a run in the playoffs.
"This team has grown a lot," White said. "They are great competitors with good character. They don't give up. They just keep fighting."
