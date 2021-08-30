Corsicana's team tennis squad is off to a brilliant start this season, and is coming off one of the most dramatic victories of this -- or any other year.
The Tigers trailed Whitehouse 9-5 Saturday and then had a comeback for the ages, winning the final five showdowns to win the match 10-9.
And if that wasn't enough, the Tigers clinched the match when freshman Avery Williams pulled out a heart-stopping, white-knuckle victory in the final match of the day, winning her girls single match in a third set tiebreaker.
"It was crazy," said Corsicana tennis coach Chad White. "The match started at 9 in the morning and ended at 2. We can't dust people off the court, but we can fight for the win."
Five players had to win down the stretch and Isaac Rodriguez, Joselyn Monroe, Ashley Butron, Hillary Zane and Williams all came through.
The Tigers can also "dust people off the court" -- just look at the way they won their district opener on Tuesday, taking care of Waco University 17-0.
But they face a brutal schedule in the upcoming week. They play Cleburne at home at 4 p.m. Tuesday and then face Kaufman, which is ranked in the Top 5 in the state in 4A tennis, on Friday before playing district power Midlothian in a key showdown at Midlothian Sept. 7.
The Tigers are now 9-2 for the season and 1-0 in District 14-5A play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.