Corsicana's fall tennis team is rolling and having its best season in years.
Just look what they did to district favorite Ennis Wednesday night when they hammered the Lions 13-3 to not only beat their biggest rival but send a message to the rest of the district.
The girls team, of Kate Higgs, Emma Carpenter Avery Williams, Ashley Butron, Hillary Zhang and Natasha Vargas are all off to undefeated records in singles play this season.
Everyone on the girls team won against Ennis, sweeping the match. There were some big showdowns on the boys side.
"The boys showed up with some key doubles wins," White said. "Will Higgs and Prez Rios pulled out a huge win at No. 1 doubles and Isak Rodriguez and Jaxsen Mahoney won a third set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.
"After that, we had two more key wins in boys singles from Will Higgs and Isaak Owen. The girls didn't lose a match. They dominated."
Corsicana is now 11-1 with the only loss coming to Class 6A state-ranked Waco Midway in a tough 11-8 match. The Tigers have victories state-ranked Anna and state-ranked Lindale and they had an impressive win over powerhouse Midlothian 17-2.
But the victory over Ennis means more because of the district race and the long rivalry.
"It's a big win for our kids and the program," White said. "This group worked hard all summer to prepare for this."
