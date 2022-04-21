Blooming Grove has had a ton of success in sports this year and the Lions and the Lady Lions are running strong in track as well.
Bryson Fisher leads the way for the Lions, who will compete in the Class 3A Area Meet Friday. Fisher qualified for three individual events, taking third in the 110 hurdles, and finishing fourth in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the triple jump to advance to Friday's Area Meet.
Fisher has had a remarkable and busy senior year as a key member of the Lions football, basketball and baseball teams and now as a leader during track & field season.
Kelton Bell, who was the Del Thrash Award winner as the top football player in the Golden Circle, has also had a sensational season as a junior. Bell was a key member of the basketball team and is the ace of the staff and one of the top hitters on Blooming Grove's baseball team.
Bell earned a trip to Friday's Area Track Meet with a fourth-place finish in the 200 and he's the anchor both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that will compete for Blooming Grove at the Area Meet.
BG's 4x100 team took third at district and consists of Noah Hutchison, DeMarco Debrow, Timmy Hamilton and Bell. The Lions' 4x200 team was fourth at district and is made up of Hutchison, Emmanuel Rosas, Levi Hopper and Bell.
The Lady Lions are led by Ava Eldridge, who was the runner-up in the 400 meters at district. She will compete in the 400 with a chance to advance to the Region Meet and Ava will also run on the Lady Lions' 4x100 relay and 4x400 relays.
The girls 4x100 team of Kamryn Brown, Eldridge, Callie Howell and Tianna Glenn took fourth at district and the 4x400 team of Alyssa Stout, Glenn, Yesenia Gonzalez and Eldridge also finished fourth to qualify for the Area Meet.
