It's pretty rare to put a spotlight on a tune-up, but it happens once a year when Corsicana hosts its only track & field meet of the season -- the Bullard-Williams Relays, an event that more than stands on its own while giving the Tigers and Lady Tigers a showcase as they prepare for the postseason.
The lights were even brighter Thursday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium as the Tigers honored the late Gene Bullard and Alex Williams, who both recently passed, with a ceremony before the main running events.
Williams' son, Larry Williams and his wife, Yvonne Williams, and Bullard's son, Gene Bullard Jr., and grandson Andrew Bullard met with Tiger track & field coach Wayne Braziel on the field.
Bullard and Williams are a big part of Corsicana and the school's athletic tradition and the annual track & field honors both men as well as that tradition.
Bullard was a long-time track & field coach and Athletic Director for the Tigers. He was Don Denbow's AD when Denbow was the Tiger football coach
Williams was a legend at Jackson High and coach on the 1968 Jackson state football champions as well as being a track & field coach at Jackson before coming over to coach at Corsicana.
