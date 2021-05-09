Ja'Mariyea Hamilton

Courtesy photo

Dawson's Ja'Mariyea Hamilton, seen here after winning the 2A Region III triple jump title in Palestine, took home fourth place in the 2A state track & field meet in Austin with a career-best jump of 44 feet, 11 1/4 inches.

Dawson's Ja'Mariyea Hamilton, an electric tailback and defensive back for the Bulldogs, topped off a brilliant senior year by taking fourth place in the triple jump in the boys 2A state track & field meet at Myers Stadium at UT-Austin.

Hamilton saved his best for last and finished with a career-best jump of 44 feet, 11 and 1/4 inches to capture fourth place. Thorndale's Michael Herzog won the title with a leap of 48 feet, 11 3/4 inches.

